What does Tom Brady’s 2001 season tell us about how Patriots will use Mac Jones?

But Brady’s third start changed everything. Facing the San Diego Chargers, who boasted the NFL’s stingiest run defense (3.3 yards per carry), Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis decided to put the ball in Brady’s hands.

Brady entered the game with just 254 combined passing yards in his first two starts, a win over the Colts and a loss to the Dolphins. He was more of a caretaker, letting his running game and defense do most of the work.

The date was Oct. 14, 2001. It was Tom Brady’s third career NFL start, and it was the day that he proved to his coach, his teammates, and millions of fans that he was ready to be a starting quarterback.

“You can read defenses better when you’re throwing more,” the 24-year-old Brady said after the game. “You can exploit their weaknesses, because you see more of their coverages. You can get into a rhythm.”

The Patriots rushed the ball 24 times for just 29 yards, but Brady played the hero, completing 33 of 54 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns. Trailing, 26-16, midway through the fourth quarter, Brady led a field goal drive and a late touchdown drive, then a field goal drive in overtime to escape with a 29-26 win.

“He’s calm. He’s poised. He doesn’t crack under pressure,” then-tight end Jermaine Wiggins said. “You’d think he’d been in the league a lot longer than he has.”

Twenty years later, Bill Belichick again is resting his fortunes with a young quarterback. Rookie first-round pick Mac Jones won the starting job out of training camp, and will be behind center this Sunday when the Patriots open the season against the Dolphins.

The 2021 Patriots are built similar to the 2001 version, with a strong run game and a stout defense. But don’t expect them to keep the training wheels on Jones for long, if at all. Jones doesn’t have the experience or breadth of knowledge yet, but Belichick clearly believes in him.

“I don’t think that there’s going to be major limitations,” Weis said by phone this week. “From watching him play, he looks like he’s going to be able to handle a lot in that system. I don’t think it’s going to be a major problem, to be honest.”

Jones certainly looked poised and in command during the preseason. He completed more than 69 percent of his passes, gracefully shuffled around the pocket to avoid pressure, was decisive with his reads, and more often than not, delivered the ball with pinpoint accuracy.

Jones, 23, blew away his teammates with his work ethic and demeanor over the last six weeks.

“Mac Jones — he’s going to be that guy,” cornerback J.C. Jackson said recently. “I mean, he’s a rookie, but he plays like a vet. The way he reads defenses, the way he steps up in the pocket, delivers the ball — he’s improved since the first time I’d seen him.”

Certainly, the Patriots were built so that the offense isn’t entirely on the quarterback’s shoulders. Jones and Josh McDaniels will lean on a deep stable of running backs and a veteran offensive line to put Jones in manageable situations and set up the play-action pass, which should be a major part of the offense.

Belichick gave Jones two potentially great tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, and upgraded the defense with established veteran additions such as Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy.

Tom Brady executes a pitchout during a November win over the Saints in his rookie season of 2001. Bohn, John Globe Staff

In 2001, the Patriots preferred a more cautious approach with Brady, who averaged 28.8 pass attempts in his 14 starts, which ranked him 24th in the NFL. They rushed the ball on 47.3 percent of their plays, which ranked eighth-highest in the league.

It was a winning formula, as they went 8-2 in the regular season when Brady threw fewer than 30 passes. In the Super Bowl win over the Rams, Brady threw for just 145 yards on 27 attempts.

But the Patriots also won in 2001 when they had to put the ball in Brady’s hands — going 3-1 when he threw more than 30 passes, with big wins over San Diego (54 attempts), Atlanta (31) and Buffalo (35), and a loss to Denver (38). Brady also threw 52 times in the legendary “Snow Bowl” playoff win over Oakland.

“Tom just has a game presence,” Belichick said in 2001.

Jones, so far, has shown presence and poise as well. It’s only the preseason, of course, but new receiver Kendrick Bourne said Jones is “locked in” and showed veteran savvy running the two-minute offense.

“He just seems so relaxed, making his adjustments,” Bourne said. “We’re moving fast, but it’s slowed down. He’s just seeing it well, and that’s what’s key — going through the right reads, going through the progressions well to get to the open person.”

McDaniels certainly will lean on his run game, and probably would prefer it if Jones didn’t regularly drop back to pass 40 times per game.

But the Patriots didn’t draft Jones in the first round and name him the starting quarterback because they want him to just hand the ball off and play it safe. Passing offenses have never been more explosive than in today’s NFL, and Jones is here to let it rip.

“When I watch Mac this year, it looked like Josh McDaniels’s offense,” NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said. “I don’t think they’re going to water it down. I think they’re going to just play.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.