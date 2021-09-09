Whitman-Hanson girls’ volleyball all set as Caroline Gray sparks season-opening win over Abington

“Going into the season I had heard things from the other girls about her, but I hadn’t seen her play,” coach Samantha Richner said. “She just had a fire lit under her.”

Gray made her mark in Thursday’s season-opening 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 home victory against Abington, racking up 27 assists to pace the Panthers.

The Whitman-Hanson girls’ volleyball team knew it needed a setter when preparing for 2021. What the Panthers didn’t know was how impactful that setter — freshman Caroline Gray — would be from the moment she stepped on the court.

The 5-foot-10-inch freshman also collected two kills, an ace and a solo block in her debut. Despite turning 14 just weeks ago, Gray has developed a malleability beyond her years.

“She found out last winter that we would need a setter this season . . . and kind of changed her whole gameplay based on what we needed,” Richner said. “She just wanted to make the team, and it worked out well for her; she’s our starting and only setter right now.”

Seniors Lily Welch (10 kills) and Anna Stone (9 kills) also spearheaded the Panthers in the nonleague triumph. Richner was impressed by her team’s ferocity around the net, and believes Thursday’s match built an exciting foundation for the season.

“I think our main priority right now is just staying grounded and knowing that it’s only the first game. We still have 17 left to go,” she said. “So we’re just going to take it, learn from it, point out the good, focus on the bad, and just keep going from there.”

Bishop Stang 3, Somerset Berkley 1 — A strong all-around effort from Alex Braga (three aces, two kills, 20 assists, four digs) helped the Spartans win their season opener at home. Mae Lima also logged six aces, eight kills and five digs in the nonleague victory.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Plymouth South 0 — The top-ranked Dolphins (2-0) were led by captains Grace Presswood (13 kills, 11 digs), Lucy Swanson (2 aces, 8 kills) and Alayna Rooney (12 digs). Freshman Vivian Castano contributed 25 assists and classmate Mariah Eaton had five blocks in the nonleague win.

Hingham 3, Rockland 1 — Nora Schulze earned player of the match honors for the Harborwomen in the 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 25-21 nonleague win.

Lynnfield 3, Pentucket 0 — The Pioneers (2-0) earned a Cape Ann League road win behind 14 aces, four kills and four digs from Giuliana Guarracino. Grace Davie also tallied 13 aces and three kills.

Melrose 3, Arlington 0 — Senior outside hitter Elena Soukos had 10 kills to help the Red Raiders to a season-opening win in the Middlesex League

Norwell 3, Scituate 1 — The Clippers opened their season with a home win behind EJ Guarachi’s 14 aces. Sarah Pegurri added five kills and three blocks.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Ursuline 2 — Senior captain Lizzy Wagner amassed 50 assists, eight aces and three kills as the Cougars (1-1) earned a hard-fought road win. Grace Burgoyne put together 18 kills, 7 aces and 7 blocks.

Field hockey

Ipswich 2, Georgetown 1 — Linde Ruitenberg assisted on Natalie Whitten’s opening goal and later finished off a feed from Chloe Pszenny, propelling the Tigers (2-0) in the Cape Ann League.

North Reading 2, Lynnfield 2 — Freshman Alyse Mutti and sophomore Makenna Lord netted their first varsity goals for the host Hornets in the Cape Ann draw in North Reading. Senior Emma Mini made 10 saves.

Boys’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 3, Malden Catholic 2 — Andrew Carragher scored the game-winning goal with seven minutes left to give the Bishops (1-1) their first win of the season. Colby Carey recorded a goal and two assists to help defeat the Lancers (0-1-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Austin Prep 7, Charlestown 2 — Brendan Ardito scored three times for the Cougars in their season-opening nonleague win. Tristan Miller added a goal and two assists, and junior Dom Gabardi and sophomore Victor Villoreal logged the first goals of their varsity careers.

Billerica 2, Tewksbury 0 — Nick Xintaropoulos connected off a feed from Anthony Giordano for the first goal and Jason Xintaropoulos scored unassisted to lift the Indians (2-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Riwaj Singh had two saves.

Mansfield 1, North Attleborough 0 — Junior Connor Palinski scored the lone goal to lead the visiting Hornets to a season-opening win in the Hockomock League.

Masconomet 4, Danvers 0 — Sam Brockelman dished out four assists on the way to a season-opening win for Masconomet in the Northeastern Conference.

Methuen 3, Dracut 0 — Jonathan Diaz knocked in two goals to lead the Rangers (2-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference home win. Yuri Silva notched a goal and an assist, and Ethan Donahue picked up four saves in the shutout effort.

Taunton 5, Stoughton 0 — Conal Scully scored two goals for the Tigers (1-0) in the season-opening win over the Black Knights (0-1). Devin Poe, Riley Rebello, and Quincy Jones-Sylvia each recorded goals as well in the Hockomock League victory.

Girls’ soccer

Acton-Boxborough 1, Westford 0 — Sophomore Alexis Thermidor knocked in the lone goal to help lead A-B to a win in its season opener in the Dual County League.

Blue Hills 7, Old Colony 0 — Junior Emily Lehane and sophomore Emily Hietala scored two goals each to lead the Warriors (1-0) to a season-opening Mayflower League win over the Cougars (0-1).

Boston Latin 1, Waltham 0 — Senior Reagan O’Brien scored the lone goal for the Wolfpack (1-0) in the season-opening win over the Hawks (0-1) in Dual County League action.

Concord-Carlisle 5, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — Senior captain Nia Hislop scored a goal and dished out three assists, leading the Patriots to a Dual County League road win in their season opener.

Danvers 3, Masconomet 1 — Reese Pszenny, Georgia Prouty and Arianna Bezanson tallied goals for the Falcons (1-0) in the Northeastern Conference season opener for both teams. Elena Lindonen, from Taylor Bovardi, had the Masco goal.

King Philip 2, Foxborough 0 — In a Hockomock League matchup between a pair of Warriors squads, King Philip (1-0) opened with season in style thanks to goals from Heidi Lauren and Ella Pisaini, who buried a 30-yard free kick.

Mansfield 1, North Attleborough 0 — Carlie Devine scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining in the first half to give the Hornets (1-0) a season-opening win over the Red Rocketeers (0-1) in Hockomock League action.

Marblehead 2, Winthrop 0 — Annie Sheridan and Cait Mullins found the back of the net for the Magicians as they defeated the Vikings in the Northeastern Conference. Ella Kramer tallied an assist on both goals, and Catherine Comstock recorded her second career shutout in net.

Newton South 3, Cambridge 0 — Maddie Lewis notched two goals and Bria Abbati added a third to give the Lions a season-opening home win in the Dual County League.

Whitman-Hanson 7, Quincy 0 — Two goals apiece from Maddie Allen and Kayla Cassidy helped the Patriots improve to 2-0 on the season with the win over the Presidents (0-1) in a Patriot League matchup.