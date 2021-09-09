Authorities rescue 82 people after ferry collision in India

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Authorities working overnight rescued 82 people after two passenger ferries collided in a river in northeastern India, police said Thursday.

The head-on collision Wednesday caused one of the boats to sink in the Brahmaputra river, leaving one person dead. Several were initially feared missing, but the majority of passengers were either rescued or swam to safety, Assam police chief Bhaskar Mahanta said.

Four rescued passengers were taken to a hospital, where one died, said Ashok Barman, deputy commissioner of Jorhat city.