Kidman keeping busy with a series of series

You didn’t think “Nine Perfect Strangers” would be Nicole Kidman’s last foray into TV, which began with “Big Little Lies” and then “The Undoing”? She’s on the way toward created a genre of her very own — suspense, mystery, and hair, skin, and costuming insanity.

Next up for Kidman on TV, after a stint in the Apple TV+ anthology series “Roar,” is an Amazon series called “Expats,” based on the 2016 Janice Y. K. Lee novel “The Expatriates.” It’s about an international community living in Hong Kong during and after World War II. Along with Kidman, the cast includes Jack Huston, Brian Tee, Sarayu Blue, and Ji Young Yoo.