The week in Boston tech: new money, new ventures, new offices

Snyk, a Boston cybersecurity firm, said it raised $530 million , in one of the largest venture capital deals of the year. The funding round, which pegs the company’s valuation at $8.5 billion, sets up Snyk to go public in the next year or so, its officials said, and positions the company near the top of the city’s growing cybersecurity sector , which includes publicly traded firms like Akamai, Rapid7, and CyberArk.

Coming off the unofficial end of summer, technology and life sciences companies in Greater Boston raised hundreds of millions of dollars, made key acquisitions, expanded their offices, and launched new ventures. The moves show that the innovation sector is thriving as firms begin to round out the third quarter.

Amazon aggregator Thrasio, located in Walpole, acquired three consumer brands in the second quarter of this year, the company said this week. All together, the brands — which include camping equipment, mattresses, and home bedding — expect to add $90 million in annual sales to the company, officials said. The company, started in 2018 by serial entrepreneurs Carlos Cashman and Josh Silberstein, buys up brands on Amazon, and is currently valued at $3.7 billion, according to PitchBook.

Emulate, a Boston company that uses plastic chips to simulate human organs outside the body, said it raised $82 million in venture capital funding. The company, which uses its “organ-on-a-chip” system to test if drugs are safe and effective, has now raised $225 million in private money since starting in 2014. The latest round, led by Northpond Ventures, will help Emulate continue to help researchers replicate human biology so they can study diseases with more precision and detail.

The Cambridge biotech giant Ginkgo Bioworks launched two new companies earlier this week, both focused on improving human nutrition, health, and wellness through the use of microbes and bioactives, the company said. The two companies — Verb Biotics and Ayana Bio — have $30 million each in funding, provided by Viking Global Investors and Cascade Investment, officials said. They will use Ginkgo Bioworks’ proprietary platform, which allows customers to program cells easily, to identify and design new strains of probiotic bacteria.

HubSpot, the sales and marketing software company, reconfigured its office structure in Cambridge, the company’s real estate broker announced Tuesday. HubSpot will expand into 205,000 square feet of space at Two Canal Park in East Cambridge, while renewing its lease on 240,000 square feet across the street at 25 First Street. HubSpot will also terminate its lease at 1 Canal Park, its broker said. The moves come at a time of great uncertainty in the office market.

Tim Logan, Anissa Gardizy, Jonathan Saltzman, and Aaron Pressman of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.