What we know about Biden’s new vaccine mandate, and what it will mean in Massachusetts

As part of a sweeping vaccine plan, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he is taking a hard line with private employers to get more Americans vaccinated: Companies with more than 100 workers will need to require employees be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

The rule will apply to any private sector employer that has more than 100 employees, a move expected to affect about 80 million Americans and will bring about two-thirds of the country’s workers under a mandate.

Many large white-collar employers both locally and nationally have already implemented vaccine mandates, including Google, Facebook, HubSpot, and State Street. Many hospitals and colleges in Massachusetts — some of the biggest employers in the state — have also required workers be vaccinated against COVID. The new federal mandate will have the most impact on massive retailers, such as CVS Health, Walmart, Stop & Shop, and TJX, and other lower-wage employers that have not yet required vaccinations for their workers.





Typically, the private sector doesn’t like more government regulation. What has been the reaction?

Many employers want their workforces fully vaccinated but have wrestled with whether a mandate is the right approach. Companies struggling to find workers because of a tight labor market have been most reluctant to require vaccines, fearing it would put them at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to hiring and keeping workers right now. In many ways, the Biden order takes pressure off employers to take what they consider drastic measures to control COVID.

“It’s a positive,” said Michael Sleeper, chief executive of Imperial Distributors in Worcester, which thus far has encouraged, but not required, employees to be vaccinated. “It does take away the ambiguity. It’s easier for us to support something that has become a federal law and coming right from the president.”

About 75 percent of Imperial’s distribution center workers are vaccinated, and Sleeper expects the mandate to raise the rate by another 10 percentage points. He doesn’t see reaching 100 percent given that some workers will seek exemptions based on medical or religious reasons.

CVS, headquartered in Woonsocket, R.I., expressed support for vaccinations posting a statement on its website that calls them “the most effective way to prevail over the pandemic.” CVS recently required its corporate staff, new hires, and patient-facing staff such as pharmacists to be vaccinated but had held off on a similar mandate for other employees.

“We’ve been ahead of the curve when it comes to vaccinations for our employees, announcing a requirement in August that impacts many of our 300,000 colleagues. We’ll review new requirements proposed by the administration and act accordingly.”

It’s the economy, stupid. Last month employers sharply scaled back hiring as the Delta variant spooked consumers who pulled back on traveling and eating out. With the variant driving a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, large employers have delayed office reopenings, and business confidence in Massachusetts experienced its largest drop since March 2020.

Simon Johnson, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, said the variant is dampening economic activity in a way that is “completely unnecessary” given the availability of vaccines.

”The recovery that was strong in the spring has weakened, primarily because of the virus and how it affects people’s behavior,” he said. “The virus is bad for economic activity, and we need to bring it under control.”

Employers are awaiting for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to formally issue a rule known as an “emergency temporary standard.” According the agency’s website, these types of rules “take effect immediately and are in effect until superseded by a permanent standard.” They can also be challenged in US Court of Appeals.

The rule will include a provision that gives employees paid time off to get vaccinated or recover if they experience symptoms post-vaccination. An administration official told the Associated Press that the OSHA rule will include a $14,000 penalty per violation.

Christopher Feudo, a partner at Foley Hoag’s labor and employment group, said the Biden order took employers by surprise and he has been fielding calls from clients on how to comply. Some companies are anticipating pushback from workers and wonder how to deal with a flood of requests for medical or religious exemptions. Other clients have concerns about testing — who pays for the testing and will it be done on the employee’s or employer’s time?

The Biden order “is going to be onerous for employers who have a lot of employees, or don’t have a competent or a well-staffed HR function,” said Feudo.

What about venues like theaters and sports stadiums?

The employer rule does not require large entertainment venues to mandate people be vaccinated or show a negative test to gain entry, although Biden is recommending it.

A spokesperson for Fenway Park said the organization has encouraged its staff to get vaccinated and “will continue to review our protocols and revise them as needed.”

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8. Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.