7 ways to be a resilient parent when you just want to take a nap

Hatcher and Zuckerman’s work goes beyond treating colds, flu, and COVID-19. They also have advice for being a stable, steady, resilient parent even when you’re not feeling amazing on the inside.

So I talked to two experts: Dr. Barry Zuckerman, professor and chair emeritus of the department of pediatrics at Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center, and Dr. Cyndie Hatcher, pediatric physician at BMC.

Parents are inundated with conflicting information about how to keep our kids physically safe. Three feet? Six feet? Vaccines in October? Vaccines in 2022? But as we enter a new school year spilling over with uncertainty, it’s just as important to talk about resilience: How to psychologically support our kids even as we’re treading water ourselves.

Advertisement

Hatcher recently co-developed “Small Moments, Big Impact” (SMBI), a free health app for moms. It offers weekly episodes exploring feelings that people are often too overwhelmed, busy, or ashamed to name: fatigue, frustration, isolation. Instead of parenting tips, it focuses on relational health and resilience, with moms telling their (real, non-Instagrammable) stories. Parents can keep a quick emotion log, share their own videos, and learn how to address real issues like financial stress, depression, and loneliness.

Here’s their advice.

GLOBE STAFF

Please get vaccinated. “I would be remiss if I didn’t say the number-one thing I would tell parents and caregivers is to get vaccinated. A lot of families are still on the fence. When we consider the destabilizing effects of the pandemic, the illness of a parent or caregiver is just one of those,” says Hatcher, who has seen patients too ill to care for their young children and who lack community or family support.

It also sets an optimistic, proactive example for young kids.

“This is how you can let them know, ‘Hey, we’re going to do our best to make it through this pandemic. We’re going to trust our health officials, and we’ll trust the scientists and the people who are really interested in keeping us safe and helping us beat this,’” she says.

Advertisement

Set aside special, predictable time with your child. “It can be even just 10 or 15 minutes two or three times a day, where you can minimize distraction and follow your child’s lead,” says Zuckerman.

The key is to give them something to rely on in a culture marked by fluidity and loss of control. He recommends reading together: Kids can show their independence and feel autonomy by taking the lead, choosing a book they’re interested in, and asking questions.

Practice (attainable, easy) self-care together. Does that concept make you roll your eyes? This isn’t about a trip to the spa or an hour of yoga surrounded by flickering candles before drop-off. It can be as simple as belly breathing, says Hatcher, who often works with families coping with anxiety around unknowns: sickness, missed workdays, finances. When you’re driving or walking to school, or about to sit down for dinner, just take a couple minutes to inhale.

If you have a few more minutes, she loves Sesame Street’s series of Monster Meditations, available free on YouTube. This is a period of “togetherness and reflection,” she says, unfettered by prompts about homework, teeth-brushing, or missing masks.

Embrace the power of touch. As kids get older, you might not cuddle and hug them as much, but even quick contact is therapeutic for anxiety. They might squirm or wiggle away. Try anyway.

Advertisement

“They might groan. But give the extra pat on the back. It’s tactile. It’s about more than just saying the words,” Hatcher says, which are sometimes easy to tune out. Instead, it’s a visual reminder that you’re physically present.

Mask. Hatcher begs parents and kids to wear their masks. She’s seeing lots of respiratory viruses beyond COVID-19 in her practice, and masks help to stop their spread, too. Last year, when kids were more remote, “We didn’t see the flu. We didn’t see RSV,” she says. That’s changed; she’s treating typical wintertime illnesses already.

Assemble a proactive pod. Schools might shut down again, or cohorts might need to quarantine during an outbreak. We just don’t know. Zuckerman urges parents to line up a pod now in case things do take a turn. If possible, parents can take turns being on-duty so the others can focus on work.

“Hopefully two parents go to work, and one can watch the kids, and they can alternate over time,” he says.

Be vulnerable. Parents are not robots. We can’t pretend everything is fine when we’re stressed, tired, burnt-out, worried. And kids will know we’re faking it anyway.

“Kids are extraordinarily sensitive. They have an emotional radar. Therefore, the worst thing a parent can do is to say, ‘Oh, nothing!’ when a child asks what’s bothering you,” says Zuckerman. “It’s important for a child to think that [parents] have things in control.”

Advertisement

Ha, you might say! But I don’t have anything under control whatsoever! Here’s the thing: You can be both reassuring and honest at the same time. Kids usually fear worst-case scenarios that are far more dire than reality. A parent might worry about an insensitive boss or about getting sick, but for kids who lack perspective, these worries are magnified: They might worry about losing their entire family structure and safety net.

“It’s not lying to reassure them that ‘We’ll be OK,’ because their worries are much greater than a parent can even [contemplate],” he says.

Tell yourself you’ll be OK enough, and you just might start to believe it.

Share! Vent! Connect! Join the Boston Globe’s new parenting Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/globeparenting/.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.