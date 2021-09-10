Blind date: ‘We both moved from Iowa to Boston’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER INTERESTS: Nerd stuff, like The Lord of the Rings, historical fencing, martial arts

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s a doctor with an intense career but is easygoing

WILLIAM B.: 30 / talent acquisition

LAST THING HE READ: All three of The Lord of the Rings books

HIS HOBBIES: Music, improv, D&D

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, NEWTON AND BROOKLINE

NEW PRESCRIPTION

Liz I just moved to the Boston area, so I thought it’d be a great way to meet a friend or significant other.

William I just turned 30 and thought a blind date would be a new experience.

Liz I took the dog for a walk, and put on a nice shirt and a little makeup.

William I dressed up, put on cologne, and literally laughed to get my smile muscles going.

Liz He was cute with a guy-next-door vibe. He smiled a lot, which was attractive.

William I got a great vibe from the start. We got laughing pretty quickly.

MEDICAL EXPERTISE

Liz If he was nervous he hid it well. I discovered he moved here for a totally different life from rural Iowa. He has a degree in philosophy. He definitely seemed like a people person.

William Liz was a great conversationalist.

Liz We realized we both moved from Iowa to Boston. There’s a lot to talk about with that in common—this area is a huge contrast from the rural Midwest.

William I was elated when Liz said she spent five years in my home state. We immediately had a connection point.

Liz We talked about everything —hobbies, favorite movies, our careers.

William I loved hearing about her undergraduate degree in medieval history, and the fact that she nerds out and works out by literally sword fighting and fencing.

Liz We also are both a bit nerdy, and like Star Wars and Lord of the Rings. We both have played Dungeons & Dragons. It was nice to talk about my hobbies and not feel judged.

William We both enjoy D & D and are Star Wars fans.

Liz I ordered from Otake Sushi Bistro. The sushi was excellent, but the spicy seafood soup was almost too spicy.

William I ordered tapas from Tasca. The food was good, as much as delivered tapas can be.

Liz We talked about some deep stuff like religion/spirituality. It was nice to get that taboo stuff out there and really get a sense of each other.

William Ultimately, she discussed trying to find a church out here and that is when I thought, Oh no, we probably won’t enjoy Sunday mornings the same way. We didn’t say those things out loud, but I felt that might have been where we realized it wouldn’t work.

HEALTHY DIFFERENCES

Liz He was a staunch atheist and didn’t exercise regularly. Not being able to share those things would be difficult. I could have done one, but both together decided it for me.

William The vibe was that we weren’t inherently in sync in our beliefs.

Liz Conversation started winding down. We talked briefly about what we thought about each other. We both seem to be pretty direct people so it wasn’t awkward.

William She was honest and didn’t see a second romantic date happening, which was all right with me, I was feeling similarly.

Liz Not a date, but we talked about meeting up to do some city exploring.

William I’d be open to hang out as friends. We will see!

POST-MORTEM

Liz / A-

William / B











