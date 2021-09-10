Five things to do, Sept. 13-19

The Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back to in-person festivities on Saturday, September 18, at 4 p.m.

Spend An Evening with Antoni — Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski — at The Wilbur. The food and wine expert will demonstrate recipes from his new cookbook, answer kitchen questions, and reveal his secrets for getting good food on the table quickly. Tickets: $47, which includes a copy of Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner. 8 p.m. thewilbur.com

Tuesday

800,000 Years of CO2

Take NASA climate data spanning 800,000 years, combine it with ingenuity and vision, and you get From Green to Red: An Environmental Protest from Beatie Wolfe at the Museum of Science. Observe an interactive visualization of the human impact on Earth at this exclusive viewing of Wolfe’s installation. Free. 7:30 p.m. Register at mos.org.

Friday

Concert for Climate

Get in the groove at Climapalooza IV, an annual outdoor benefit concert and climate action rally at Herter Park Amphitheater in Allston. Organized by Climable, a woman-run nonprofit organization working to make climate science more accessible, the event features musical performers Aldra, Katie Lynne Sharbaugh, and Lo. Free. 7 p.m. climable.org

Saturday

Moon Fest

Moon cakes? Check. Tea? Check. Lanterns? Check. The Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back to in-person festivities and everyone is invited. Celebrate the ninth annual Trung Thu Festival in Dorchester’s Town Field Park. Run in a relay race, watch live performances, and purchase a bite to eat at one of the food stands. Free. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. novaboston.org

Sunday

Paws-itively Fun

Bring your pup to meet some working dogs at DogFest New England 2021 at Polar Park in Worcester. Check out service dog demos, contests, speakers, food, music, and more. The festival supports the mission of providing service dogs free of charge to enhance the lives of people with disabilities. Free. Virtual options available.p2p.onecause.com/dogfestnewengland21

