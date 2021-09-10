A grandmother finds her wheelchair is no barrier to her grandson’s love for her

The horn and lights put a look in his eyes that is a combination of glee and mischief. For a good 10 minutes. Until he’s onto something else.

One of the activities my 2-year-old grandson, Ezra, likes best is beeping my horn with his little index finger, over and over again. And then commanding me: “Lights!” When I ask him which color, he answers red, yellow, or blue, depending on his mood, and often all three in quick succession. I oblige by pressing the buttons for the red taillights, yellow blinkers, and blue headlights. Sometimes he presses those buttons himself.

I surreptitiously dial the speed way down so that my power chair — he and I call it the “beeping wheelchair,” as opposed to my “regular” manual one — won’t suddenly take off and run over his mini-Nikes, crushing his little toes, if he inadvertently touches the joystick when he beeps the horn or activates the lights.

Before he started walking, he would crawl over and pull himself up on my chair and then bring himself slowly all around it — carefully examining all parts as if to see if any repairs were needed. We would call him “the inspector.”

Advertisement

His first word was “Up!” He’d state it with pride when he got himself into a standing position, using my chair’s help. Then we would say together, “Down, down, down . . . " as he let gravity take him back to a sitting position.

For a while, it looked like I would be called “Up!” rather than Nana — which he now exuberantly shouts when he sees me.

When my daughter was carrying him, I was quite nervous. I wasn’t in a wheelchair when my daughters were little. My disability, multiple sclerosis, started when they were 5 and 8 years old, and I started using a wheelchair nine years later. Although I know that my frequent falls and mobility challenges put much more burden on them than they deserved to carry, they have accompanied me on the disability journey with humor and calm.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, as I anticipated being a grandmother, I was awake many nights thinking: Will he be scared of me? Will I be able to play with him? What will he think?

Little did I know that he would love my chair. Or that he would be enraptured as he watched me use the remote control to open and shut the ramp on my adapted van. After initial nerves, Ezra now occasionally steps forward to push the button and control it himself.

And he loves to play with me — almost as much as he loves playing with his Grandpa — who makes much better puppet voices and can play trucks with him on the floor. He sees that I’m really good at pretending to eat the plastic corn and cabbage in his little kitchen after he cooks them in the oven.

If I’d known all this earlier, I would have gotten a lot more sleep when my daughter was pregnant.

Recently, Ezra looked at me for the first time as if wondering why I couldn’t walk. He even said “I can walk” — just what I’ve gotten from kids I don’t know who ask me a lot of questions about the wheelchair.

I answer all their questions. And I will answer all of his.

Advertisement

Close exposure to people with differences and open conversations about our distinctions breed acceptance and tolerance, and eradicate fear. I knew this before, abstractly, and from my own daughters. Now I am learning it all over again.

When Ezra’s parents ask him to move his Little Tikes school bus or Lego blocks aside so that I can roll by, he happily obeys. I have taught him to say, “Back up please, Nana,” when I am in his way.

I think the understanding that we must accommodate disabilities, and have empathy for all the challenges people face, will be with him forever.

Carol Steinberg is a writer and attorney in Boston. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Tell your story. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.



