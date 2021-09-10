Home design ideas: A kitchen in something other than white

1 Tosi chose satin brass hardware and plumbing fixtures to balance the black island and stainless steel hood. The pulls’ long lines accentuate the tall cabinets.

An all-white kitchen was out. That was the mandate from the homeowners in Wellesley, says Kim Tosi, founder of Gather Home. The solution for the kitchen? A black and natural oak scheme. Both Tosi and the homeowner were attracted to the drama and the contrast of a black island against white and light oak cabinetry, along with brass accents for warmth. “As grand as this kitchen is, it isn’t over the top,” Tosi says. “It feels welcoming and homey, not fancy.”

2 White oak tower cabinets frame the 60-inch industrial metal hood. “We wanted the cabinets to look like pieces of furniture, so we modeled them on a dining room hutch,” Tosi says. “They provide so much storage.”

3 Reclaimed beams from Longleaf Lumber in Cambridge introduce a little history and another natural element into the space.

4 Visual Comfort Bryden pendants in aged iron are bold and carry black to the top of the space.

5 The team used Neolith, a manufactured surface made from natural minerals, for the countertops and backsplash. “It has the look of natural stone, but is much more durable,” Tosi says. “The veining’s warm and cool tones pull together the other finishes.”

6 Tosi maximized seating by including leather stools from Design Within Reach. “There was more clearance on this side since the other end backs up to the breakfast nook,” she says.

