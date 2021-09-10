Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I enjoyed Brooke Hauser’s Perspective column, “Who’s a True New Englander, Anyway?” (August 1). I am a Bostonian and child of Depression-era parents who lived by the mantra “waste not, want not.” Growing up during World War II, everyone had to conserve, recycle, and contribute to the war effort. This carried over into everyday life — nothing was wasted. Remember brown paper bags that made sturdy book covers? Old clay flower pots, maybe chipped or cracked, could start tomato plants. And no New Englander worth his/her salt ever threw away a piece of wood of any length or width. Do you have a few buttons in a box, or rubber bands hanging on the doorknob? If so, I think you have one of the special traits of a true New Englander.

Kaye Richardson

Milton

Paul Simon’s lyric “New England, sweet New England” (from the 1971 song “Duncan”) stopped me in my tracks long ago. #Sweetnewengland is in every photo I post on Instagram.

Chip McLaughlin

Little Compton, Rhode Island

“Derry” is not [entirely] a fictional place. It is, in reality, [based on] Bangor, Maine. If you’re ever in the area, SK Tours of Maine gives the lowdown on the links between “Derry” [in Stephen King’s novels] and real places and real events in Bangor. By the way, I’m not a true Mainer — I’ve lived here since 1973 but grew up in Boston.

Lew Miller

Glenburn, Maine

House Calls

C.J. Mathias’s Connections (“On the Other Side of the Door,” August 1) had me on the edge of my seat — even though I knew she was OK. Fantastic writing — my heart is still racing.

Katalin Brown

Wellesley

Wellfleet’s “Reassurance” program works this way: [Seniors can] call the police dispatcher every morning to let them know they’re OK. If they don’t hear from you by 10, they call you. If you don’t answer, they send a cruiser over to make sure you’re OK. A great program for elderly folks living alone.

George Zebrowski

South Wellfleet

Water Ways

We decided to install a fiberglass pool (“10 Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge,” August 1). The company came out, gave us an estimate that we could live with, and we thought we were good to go until the excavation company came in with the estimate for ledge removal. Yowzer! It might have been cheaper to just sell and buy a new house with a pool. We bought a hot tub instead and it saved our summer!

Susan Parziale

Lynnfield

I, too, grew up with a pool, in Maryland. It was the “family recreational center,” including for prom, birthday, graduation, and engagement parties. It was the center of our universe. Now, I am a water fitness and swim instructor. My emphasis is safety for my young little clients. Parents understand how their children must learn to love and respect water. Most importantly, always keep your pool gate closed.

Meg Carlson

Westwood

Family-Friendly Focus

I would have to be mega rich to re-create these Designed for Kids ideas (Your Home: Family Living, August 1). While grandparents readied for visits from future grandchildren by building a second new house with built-in bunks, I purchased a sofa bed and a toy box for my first grandchild’s sleepovers. Five grandchildren later, we’re all having a great time.

Rosemary Crocker

Danvers

Legacy of Frederick Douglass

The story of Frederick Douglass finding his abolitionist voice (“My Soul Was Set All on Fire,” August 15) only makes passing reference to his brief stay in New York City after escaping slavery. But that first stop on his road to freedom bears more attention. Douglass met up with David Ruggles, a free Black man and one of the first abolitionists and conductors on the Underground Railroad, who led both street-level and courtroom confrontations to save fugitive Blacks. Douglass watched with great admiration how Ruggles operated as a model of Black self-determination. Ruggles convinced him to go to New Bedford, connected him to people there, and helped him financially on his journey. He also arranged for Douglass and Anna to get married. Their paths crossed numerous times over the years, and Douglass wrote fondly of Ruggles in first autobiography.

Jerry Mogul

Roslindale

Excellent story on the tragedies and triumphs of Frederick Douglass — from his young life tarnished by slavery to his rising above such, to his mastery of [public] speaking, and his living a life in our backyard, New Bedford.

David Walker

North Dartmouth

I’m sorry this story didn’t have room for a mention of Douglass’s support of women’s suffrage. He played a key role in the Woman’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls in 1848. A staunch advocate for women’s suffrage, he died just hours after attending a women’s rights convention, sitting with Susan B. Anthony.

Stephen Adams

Holden

Folks of all ages, of all skin tones, of all ethnic backgrounds gathered on the lawn of the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain [in July] to read Douglass’s speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” The hushed audience listened as each person walked to the microphone to read an assigned sentence. Hearing his words spoken by disparate, yet united, individuals created a shared and memorable experience. The event was made possible by a grant from Mass Humanities and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Diane Spears

Former board member, Greenough House

Back to Earth

Tom Keane’s August 15 Perspective (“Rich Guys in Space? Well, I’m Glad Someone Is Doing It.”) rankles. Jeff Bezos has many billions to spend on a quick jaunt to space. Unfortunately, that is accrued by paying employees too little to enjoy middle-class life, union busting, and avoiding income tax. Then he has the gall to thank employees for making his trip possible. I wish billionaires would devote energies to the billions of people who are grounded on a planet in the throes of climate change.

Kenneth Kleene

Brookline

One thing I would like to see seriously addressed is the environmental cost of the billionaires’ joyrides. I take the point that exploration is good in principle. But how many cars would have to come off the road per launch, for what period of time, to achieve zero added emissions for each foray into space?

Ann Somers

Brookline, New Hampshire

