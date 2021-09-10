For sale: How do these 995-square-foot condos measure up?

CONDO FEE $146 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS On the top floor of a newly constructed six-unit building between Neponset and Fields Corner, this condo features central air, hardwood floors, and great views. The living and dining area is open to the gleaming white kitchen, which sports quartz counters, Shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, and island seating, plus a laundry closet. Past the main bath, both bedrooms offer views of the Boston skyline and harbor; the larger of the two includes a Juliet balcony and bath with step-in shower and rainfall showerhead. The condo comes with a deeded parking spot, basement storage, and common patio. CONS No private outdoor space, but the unit includes rights for a potential roof deck.

The exterior of 102 Neponset Avenue #6, Dorchester. handout

Doug Bosse, Olde Towne Real Estate, 617-201-6838, oldetownere.com

$950,000

465 BEACON STREET #2 / BACK BAY

The living room at 465 Beacon Street #2, Back Bay. handout

SQUARE FEET 995

CONDO FEE $503 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $560,500 in 2011

PROS This floor-through unit, in a 1910 brick row house near the Charles River Esplanade, offers soaring ceilings and hardwood floors. Enter into a large sitting room or office with a tiled fireplace. To the left, the living and dining room features flat-panel wood wainscoting, brick fireplace, and oversized windows — including one that opens like a door onto a large, private wood deck with black iron railings. The galley kitchen has been updated with stone counters, stainless appliances, and laundry. There’s a newer bath off the foyer; past that is an enormous bedroom with bay windows, multiple closets, and a decorative tiled fireplace. The condo fee includes heat and hot water. CONS No deeded parking.

The exterior of 465 Beacon Street #2, Back Bay. handout

PostShirley Team, Engel & Volkers Boston, 617-908-4000, postshirleyteam.com

