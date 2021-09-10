7 to be honored at Boston convention for acts of bravery

Watching from the audience at the Seaport Hotel will be more than 20 of the 67 living recipients of the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest decoration, which is awarded to service members for acts of heroism in combat.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society will present the honorees with the Citizen Honor Award for Valor and Service, given to civilians who put “the Medal of Honor values into action by a single act of valor,” the society said in a statement.

Seven people will be honored in Boston Friday night for acts of bravery in the face of critical danger.

Five of Friday’s seven civilian honorees died while trying to save others.

One honoree, Riley Howell, in April 2019 charged a gunman at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte campus, putting a stop to what could have become a massacre, police there said. Howell died of his injuries.

Another, Raina Neeland, in August 2020 pulled three of her cousins from the turbulent waters of a dam in Minnesota before succumbing to the current.

“Medal of Honor Recipients come together each year to recognize service and commitment beyond the call of duty, not only on the battlefield, but also at home in the course of everyday life,” retired Staff Sergeant Drew Dix, a medal recipient who is the president of the society, said in the statement.

This year’s ceremony includes two years’ worth of honorees, as last year’s ceremony was postponed. The ceremony is part of the society’s week-long convention in Boston aimed at connecting Medal of Honor recipients with each other and with host communities.

Medal of Honor recipients will make stops at the USS Constitution on Saturday and the South Boston Vietnam Memorial on Sunday.

