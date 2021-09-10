Amherst takes steps toward COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

A vaccine mandate for staff personnel is also on the meeting agenda.

The mandate adds the coronavirus vaccine to the list of students’ required immunizations, Morris said. At its Sept. 23 meeting, the school committee will decide on the timeline for students to get the shot.

The Amherst Board of Health approved the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District’s request to enact a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students, according to superintendent Michael Morris.

Morris tweeted Friday morning: “The Board of Health adds vaccination against COVID-19, using vaccines that have received full FDA approval, to the list of vaccinations that are required (except for medical or religious exceptions) for students to attend public schools in Amherst.”

The Amherst Board of Health only applied the mandate to vaccines fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech received full FDA approval for ages 16 and up in August. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have FDA emergency use authorization for those 18 and up.

Around 1400 students attend grades seven through 12 in the district, Morris said.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles School District became the largest in the country to require vaccines for students age 12 and up who are attending in-person classes.

Multiple Massachusetts districts have pushed for a COVID vaccine mandate, too, but with little success.

In Belmont, the school committee urged legislators and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to enact a mandate in a Sept. 9 letter. “A critical step forward will be requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, just as we require children to receive vaccination for measles, pertussis, diphtheria, chicken pox, and other communicable diseases,” the committee wrote.

The committee and chair Amy Checkoway did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Worcester School Committee member Tracy O’Connell Novick tweeted Friday that the committee made the same request of her delegation at its last meeting.

Negotiations for a staff vaccination mandate are already underway with the teachers’ union, Novick added.

The Lexington School Committee unanimously approved vaccinations for eligible students in extracurriculars and sports on Aug. 31, according to The Lexington Observer.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s largest teachers union, has repeatedly called for a vaccine requirement for all eligible students in public schools and colleges. The union’s board of directors voted in mid-August to approve a motion supporting a vaccine requirement.

“We must do everything in our power to protect students, educators, public health, and all of our communities — including communities of color, which, because of structural racism, have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic,” said MTA president Merrie Najimy said in a statement after the August vote.

Felicia Gans of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.