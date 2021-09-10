Body of 28-year-old woman found in waste disposal truck in NH

The body of a 28-year-old woman was found in a waste disposal truck in Belmont, N.H. on Thursday, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office Friday.

The woman was identified as Jessica Lurvey, the statement said.

The body arrived at the transfer station “among the contents of the truck” and was discovered as materials were being removed and separated, according to the statement from Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Belmont Police Chief Mark Lewandoski.