Boston mayoral candidates’ respond to critiques on their views on violence

Campbell has been on peace walks as a councilor in the Bowdoin-Geneva, Codman Square, and Franklin Field neighborhoods. She does not often visit crime scenes, her campaign said, but has worked closely with the neighborhood trauma response teams. She consoled Irma Street residents a day after a fatal shooting there in August. She also worked with the Walsh administration to establish a burial fund for low-income families who lost a loved one due to gun violence, her campaign said.

After attending a recent peace walk in Roxbury, during which residents expressed disappointment that they had not seen more of the five major mayoral candidates, the Globe asked their campaigns about their track records addressing street violence. The candidates — City Councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essabi George, and Michelle Wu; Acting Mayor Kim Janey; and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief — have gone on peace walks through the years, assisted families reeling from gun violence, and worked with crime prevention advocates in the neighborhoods, their campaigns said. Here are their responses to our inquiries:

Essaibi George launched her “tough conversations” tour last month in some of the city’s most troubled neighborhoods. Her campaign said that she’s participated in peace walks in the city, and while she does not usually go to crime scenes, she has followed up with families to offer them support. In a statement, the candidate said violence is a racial justice, public health, and public safety issue that deserves a multifaceted response. “Every single resident in every single neighborhood deserves to feel safe in the city,” she said.

Wu gathered with residents in Egleston Area on Thursday a day after the brazen daylight shooting of a local man. She also visited Irma Street residents last month following a homicide there, and, in July 2020, joined the community response after a 15-year-old boy was shot to death on Mount Pleasant Avenue, her campaign said. (He was one of three shot in less than 24 hours. ) “I know what it feels like to . . . meet with residents grieving horrific loss from gun violence or to walk our streets with community members after an incident of violence in our neighborhoods,” Wu said in a statement.

Janey often talks about shootings on her street in Roxbury. In May, Janey appeared at police headquarters to lay out her summer safety plan, which includes connecting “gang-involved” residents to building trades work programs. In June, she was on the scene consoling relatives of a grandmother killed while sitting on her porch on Onley Street in Dorchester. “Mayor Janey understands that any one act of violence in the City of Boston is too many,” her press office said in a statement that thanks the police department and neighborhood trauma teams.

Barros, long active in antiviolence efforts in the Cape Verdean community, held court Friday with the nonprofit We Are Better Together, whose organizer, Ruth Rollins lost one son to gun violence and another to the prison system. Barros has also worked closely with faith leaders, co-led community meetings on violence prevention, and teamed with groups that target young people.

