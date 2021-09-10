Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius secures her educator license

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.
Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius secured a full-fledged license on Friday to work as a superintendent in Massachusetts, weeks after she allowed her temporary license to lapse because she didn’t take a certification exam.
Cassellius is now working under an initial superintendent’s license that was awarded by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Friday morning, according to information posted on its website. The license is valid for five years and is a standard license that superintendents receive early in their careers.
The official credentials came about four weeks after Cassellius took the required MTEL Communication and Literacy Skills test, which has two sections graded separately, last month. The results were expected back no later than Friday.
Cassellius, a former state education commissioner in Minnesota who has been Boston’s superintendent since July 2019, had been working under a temporary license, which expired on July 30. In a gesture of goodwill, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley extended her expired temporary license until she got her test results back.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
