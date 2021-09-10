Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius secures her educator license

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius secured a full-fledged license on Friday to work as a superintendent in Massachusetts, weeks after she allowed her temporary license to lapse because she didn’t take a certification exam.

Cassellius is now working under an initial superintendent’s license that was awarded by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Friday morning, according to information posted on its website. The license is valid for five years and is a standard license that superintendents receive early in their careers.