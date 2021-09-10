Can a civilian be a police major? It could affect the department’s accreditation, RIPAC and CALEA say

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza last week appointed the city’s recreation director , Michael Stephens, as a police major in charge of Community Relations and Diversion Services, even though Stephens has no law enforcement experience or training.

Those standards prohibit a civilian who was never a sworn officer, and who had never graduated from an accredited police academy, from holding and serving in an official capacity as a sworn police officer.

PROVIDENCE — Appointing a civilian as a police major could jeopardize the Providence Police Department’s national and state accreditation, according to standards set by both the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission.

The mayor has said he made the appointment with support from Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare and Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr.

But Clements has repeatedly minimized the policing aspects of the position, saying that despite how the job was advertised and funded — and contrary to the mayor’s desire to place a civilian high up in the police chain of command — Stephens would not wear a uniform, have the power to enforce laws, or carry weapons.

Clements told the Globe on Sept. 3 and again on Tuesday that Stephens is “a civilian and will not be in a sworn position, this would be more of a civilian role.”

But in his original announcement of the appointment on Sept. 3, Elorza said that Stephens would be “sworn in” along with Providence police Captain Kevin Lanni and Captain Henry Remolina, who were being promoted to major.

Police organizations have pushed back against Stephens’ appointment, and the Providence City Council has repeatedly asked the mayor to reclassify the position as a civilian job more aligned with Stephens’ skills and experience. The mayor defended his decision to name Stephens, pointing to his “strong track record of building partnerships in the community.”

“The position is intended to be a bridge between the community and the Providence Police Department,” Elorza said in a statement Wednesday, “and it is critical that this person be deeply invested in both, and a true part of the PPD leadership team.”

City Council President John J. Igliozzi on Wednesday said the council would eliminate the position and instead create two new ones: a separate police major opening and a civilian community relations-police position.

Since 2014, the Providence Police Department has held national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and state accreditation from the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission. Both programs are intended to improve public safety with standards and best practices for a wide range of law enforcement initiatives.

Reclassifying the role as a civilian one would mean accreditation standards won’t be impacted, said RIPAC executive director Christine Crocker, a retired police captain.

“We would strongly recommend removing the word ‘police’ because there is a publicly recognized assumption it’s police,” she told the Globe on Thursday. “There are civilians who are community service officers, they are not police officers.”

“For what the intent of the position is, it sounds like the gentleman is well qualified, but he’s [either] a civilian in charge of outreach or it’s a sworn police officer. It’s one or the other,” she said. ”This is not a job where you walk in off the street and have an understanding. This is why you have to go to the police academy [and] field training, and then determine if you are a good fit or not.”

“The overall intent is a good idea,” Crocker added. “The method being used is muddying the waters and putting the individual in a bad position.”

Major is a police rank that can’t be held by civilians, only those who have graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy, passed background checks and psychological tests, passed field training, and are certified in POST, or Peace Officers Standards and Training, she said. Even when civilians are hired from outside a police department for a police role, they are always former law enforcement.

Stephens, 48, has worked in the city recreation department for 24 years, including the last six as a director making more than $110,000. But he does not have law enforcement education, training, or experience. He is one of the top basketball referees in the country, officiating for the NCAA, and he was also hired this summer as coordinator of various basketball conferences. Clements, Pare, Igliozzi and others have all agreed that Stephens’ community building skills are strong and he would be an excellent candidate for a civilian community-police liaison role.

The mayor had wanted this new position as part of his administration’s effort to improve how the Police Department works with the community and assess how they respond to emergencies, with a look at diverting calls away from law enforcement to social services.

And, that was how the job was originally funded, classified, and advertised — as a fifth police major in the Police Department command structure.

“The addition of a Community Relations and Diversion Services Major will uplift the voices of our community to the highest levels of leadership within the Providence Police Department,” Elorza said in a press release in January announcing the position and encouraging people to apply. “Over 20 years ago, the Providence Police Department was on the forefront of building relationships with the communities they serve and this new leadership role will continue to build upon and expand that work.”

The responsibilities include supervising the police training bureau and training academy as well as the promotional process and testing acquisition for the supervisory ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. This major is also responsible for the recruitment, selection, retention, training of all future recruits. Along with building trust within the community, the new major is responsible for developing a plan to divert police calls to specialized services, such as mental health or other support agencies.

The new major is expected to lead and maintain a “competent, disciplined and motivated division” within the department, ensure that officers are properly trained, and be knowledgeable about emerging trends in law enforcement.

Generally, the police chief and public safety commissioner choose their next majors; the basic job requirements are that a candidate has five years of law enforcement experience and be a graduate from an accredited college or university.

In this case, the applicants were considered by a selection committee of public safety officials and civilians, with the final decision residing with the mayor.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.