Cardinal O’Malley calls for peace and unity 20 years after 9/11

“We owe the families of those lost on 9/11 the honor of finding ways to overcome our differences and building communities of compassion and love that unites us,” O’Malley wrote. “We should be motivated to take meaningful action by looking past our differences and embracing a culture of mutual respect and dialogue. The Church has a role in this and endeavors to be a beacon of hope for the distressed, friend to the forgotten and helping hand to the less fortunate.”

In a post to his blog , O’Malley recalled the solidarity and communal grief that followed the attacks and called on people to honor the tragedy’s victims by seeking unity rather than division.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley reflected on the sacrifices and courage of Sept. 11, 2001, and the challenges of the subsequent two decades on Friday, one day before the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, including more than 200 from Massachusetts.

Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston was bishop of the Fall River Diocese when the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks occurred. Nicolaus Czarnecki

O’Malley’s message came as Massachusetts communities prepare to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

A Prayer Service of Remembrance was held Friday evening at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage in Boston’s Seaport. A candlelight procession to the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial, which honors service members who have died in combat since Sept. 11, 2001, followed.

A bugler stands at attention during the recitation of fallen Massachusetts servicemen and women at Friday evening's candlelight vigil procession from The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Voyage to the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial on the Seaport Green. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Catholic chapel and memorial stand across the harbor from Logan Airport, where Islamic terrorists hijacked two planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York City. Two other hijacked planes struck the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and in a field in Pennsylvania.

In his message, the cardinal remembered being in Washington, D.C., for church business on that fateful morning. After they learned of the attacks, church officials canceled a meeting and attended Mass at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on the campus of Catholic University.

O’Malley prayed with the crowd that had gathered at the church, he wrote, and then used a borrowed car to return to Fall River, where he was then bishop.

Two decades later, he is praying for peace in the world and an end to hatred and terrorism, for healing of those still traumatized by the horrors of that day or sickened by their exposure to dangerous materials in the wake of the attacks, he wrote.

“The events of September 11th demonstrated the fragility of human life,” O’Malley wrote, “and also our resilience and recognition of our common bond of humanity.”









