Driver dead in Milford tractor trailer crash on I-495

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated September 10, 2021, 29 minutes ago

The driver of a tractor trailer died following a serious crash in Milford Thursday night that left the vehicle dangling from an Interstate 495 overpass, according to State Police.

A passenger suffered minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Exit 50 at 11:25 p.m. They found the truck hanging off the edge of a bridge over Route 16, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

The truck leaked fuel onto the road and was eventually towed off the bridge.

An investigation is underway.

I-495 and Route 16 have both reopened to traffic.

