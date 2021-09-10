Everyone has a Sept. 11 story. Here are yours

Some of us were still in school when the country was attacked. Others were at work or traveling or watching from home. Some of us were in the armed services, and others enlisted shortly after. Some were teachers who immediately had pivot to think about how talk to their students about what had just happened.

As we prepare to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Globe Rhode Island asked you to tell us what you remember about Sept. 11, 2001. Here’s a collection of your stories, which have been slightly edited for space and clarity.

