Homecoming procession for fallen Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo to be held in Lawrence on 9/11

Rosario Pichardo, 25, died along with 12 other American service members in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26. She was screening women and children at the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport when the attack occurred.

Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 service members who were killed in an attack in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

On Saturday — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks — the United States Marine Corps will fly Rosario Pichardo’s remains to Logan International Airport where she will be received by her mother, siblings, and honored guests in a private ceremony that is for family only, according to her obituary on the Farrah Funeral Home website.

Advertisement

The public will have a chance to welcome the fallen Marine home to Lawrence at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and city officials are inviting people to line the procession route. The procession will enter the city from Interstate 495 south and travel on Route 114 (Winthrop Avenue) and continue to Parker Street and cross the bridge over the Merrimack River. The procession will then continue on Lawrence Street and end at the Farrah Funeral Home, according to a statement from Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez’s office.

Those who plan to attend the homecoming procession should arrive early as parking will be limited and there will be extensive road closures. Anyone who would like to volunteer “to make the welcome home extra special” can sign up online at www.cityoflawrence.com/913, the statement said.

The funeral home will not be open to the public on Saturday, but a public wake for Rosario Pichardo will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 240 Osgood St. in Lawrence, the statement said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.