Man charged for hammer attack at Melrose construction site

A man who allegedly attacked a person with a hammer at a construction site in Melrose last month was arrested Friday at a home in Brockton, according to Melrose police.

Jeremiah Rhodes, 32, of Plymouth, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, police said in a statement.

Not guilty pleas to all charges were entered on his behalf, according to court records. He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing, the records show.