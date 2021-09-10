Man charged for hammer attack at Melrose construction site

A man who allegedly attacked a person with a hammer at a construction site in Melrose last month was arrested Friday at a home in Brockton, according to Melrose police.
Jeremiah Rhodes, 32, of Plymouth, was arraigned in Malden District Court on charges of assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, police said in a statement.
Not guilty pleas to all charges were entered on his behalf, according to court records. He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing, the records show.
Rhodes allegedly attacked the person in the stairwell of a construction site at 87 Essex St. on August 3, at 7:51 p.m., police said. The two had had a disagreement prior to the attack, police said.
Rhodes fled the scene in a black Nissan, police said.
The victim was able to escape to the Dill’s Court parking lot nearby, police said. They were taken to an area hospital with head injuries.
