Mass. confirms 1st case of West Nile virus in animal this year, raises risk level for 27 communities

Massachusetts’ first case of West Nile virus in an animal this year has been found in an alpaca that was exposed in Middlesex County, and the state is declaring 27 communities, including Boston, high risk for the virus, officials said Friday.

The alpaca’s infection follows the announcement last week that the year’s first four cases in humans had been detected, the Department of Public Health said in a statement. Officials did not specify when the animal, which is similar to a llama, had been tested.

The virus is usually transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. There were five human cases of West Nile in Massachusetts last year, according to DPH.