Mass. confirms 1st case of West Nile virus in animal this year, raises risk level for 27 communities

Massachusetts’ first case of West Nile virus in an animal this year has been found in an alpaca that was exposed in Middlesex County, and the state is declaring 27 communities, including Boston, high risk for the virus, officials said Friday.
The alpaca’s infection follows the announcement last week that the year’s first four cases in humans had been detected, the Department of Public Health said in a statement. Officials did not specify when the animal, which is similar to a llama, had been tested.
The virus is usually transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. There were five human cases of West Nile in Massachusetts last year, according to DPH.
Advertisement
The state is raising the risk level for West Nile from moderate to high in 27 communities because of the recent cases, the larger than average populations of Culex mosquitoes that carry the virus, the recent rainfall, and ongoing weather favorable to mosquitoes, DPH said.
Those communities include Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop in Suffolk County; Brookline in Norfolk County; Lynnfield and Saugus in Essex County; and Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Burlington, Cambridge, Everett, Lexington, Lincoln, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Reading, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, Waltham, Watertown, Winchester, and Woburn in Middlesex County.
Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said September is the month with the highest risk of West Nile infection.
“While we advise everyone to take steps to avoid mosquito bites, this is especially important if you are over the age of 50 or have an immune compromising condition,” Cooke said in the statement. “It is also important to know that as overnight temperatures get cooler, mosquito activity right around dusk and dawn may be more intense.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.