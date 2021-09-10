Prosecutors seek 11-year prison sentence for former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II

“This is no ordinary case,” they wrote. “The betrayal of people who considered him like family, the pervasive lying, cheating, stealing, and blame-shifting, and the egregious breaches of the public trust must be met with a sentence that thoroughly repudiates the defendant’s abhorrent conduct and deters both this defendant and others like him from doing it again.”

Describing Correia as “remorseless and without empathy for his victims,” prosecutors asked US District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to send a message that would resonate with the former mayor and send a warning to others who might abuse their power in public office, court records show.

Federal prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison term for disgraced former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II, who was convicted in May on 21 felony counts, including extortion, wire fraud, and filing false tax returns, according to court documents filed Friday.

Prosecutors wrote that Correia’s “betrayal of his oath and his constituents have further eroded trust in government and deeply hurt the reputation of the city he claims to love.”

An attorney for Correia, William Fick, declined to comment on the prosecutors’ request.

In addition to 132 months in prison, prosecutors are also seeking 24 months of supervised release, $20,473 in restitution to the IRS, $566,740 in forfeiture, and $298,190 in restitution to five investors who lost money they put into SnoOwl, a smartphone app Correia helped create in 2013 while attending Providence College.

Correia, who made headlines when he became mayor of Fall River at age 24, was found guilty on 21 of 24 charges, including nine counts of wire fraud, four counts of filing false tax returns, four counts of extortion conspiracy, and four counts of extortion.

Correia was also convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from SnoOwl investors and demanding bribes, ranging from $25,000 to $250,000, from four businessmen who needed his consent to open marijuana dispensaries.

He was acquitted of a bribery charge related to allegations that he forced his chief of staff to give him half her city salary and a stipend she received for working during snow emergencies.

He was also acquitted of extortion and extortion conspiracy for ordering the city to pay the cost of restoring the water supply to a commercial building owned by a businessman who testified that he later gave Correia a Batman Rolex as thanks.

Correia, who did not testify, insisted after he was found guilty that “there was no overwhelming evidence,” and said he would appeal based on some of the judge’s instructions to the jury.

“And we’ll be vindicated, and my future will be very long and great,” he said.

Online court records show that Correia filed a motion for acquittal and a motion for new trial on July 26.

In the court documents filed Friday, prosecutors alleged that Correia had made false statements about his trial in the wake of his conviction that portrayed himself as a victim.

“Notwithstanding the overwhelming sworn testimony of over 30 witnesses, corroborated by hundreds of exhibits, including bank records and receipts bearing his own signature, and his own decision not to testify, Correia claimed “there were no facts that were brought forward, there was no overwhelming evidence,’ ” prosecutors wrote. “He further claimed that he would eventually be vindicated when ‘the real truth’ came out and falsely stated that he was offered a plea deal but rejected it because he was not guilty.”

Correia is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20.

Shelley Murphy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.