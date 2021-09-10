Public defenders pulled from troubled Springfield courthouse after it reopens following two-week closure

The courthouse is currently the subject of a lawsuit brought by other court employees who’ve raised alarms about building conditions they say have caused mold to fester throughout the property, endangering the health of workers and the public.

Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the public defender agency known by its acronym CPCS, said in a statement Friday that his staffers “will not be appearing in person” at the long-troubled Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.

The state’s top public defender said Friday that his staff attorneys are staying out of a Springfield courthouse that was shuttered for two weeks over environmental concerns.

“CPCS leadership had an important meeting with our Springfield staff yesterday, and we cannot in good conscience send our team into a courthouse that may not be safe for day-to-day business,” Benedetti said. “They will not be appearing in person. We also don’t want our clients being brought to a facility where their health is further endangered. They are already facing the COVID crisis behind bars, and subjecting them to an unsafe court isn’t fair to them, their families or the community. We have hired an expert who will be advising us on the safety of this facility, and until we are satisfied with their findings, we are not having our staff enter this court.”

Benedetti continued, “We are also advising our private assigned counsel to not enter the building until we are better able to ascertain the risks. In the meantime, we implore the Trial Court to find alternative space so that we can continue to represent our clients in a venue that is safe for everyone.”

A request for comment was sent Friday morning to the state Trial Court.

Benedetti’s announcement comes after a current official and former employee of the Ireland courthouse last week filed a class action lawsuit demanding that state officials fix airflow problems and other environmental issues they say have been linked to health ailments for workers in the building.

The courthouse was closed Aug. 25 after Hampden Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni evacuated their staffs over health concerns. The building reopened Thursday.

“There is a public health and safety emergency” at the courthouse, the plaintiffs allege in their 36-page civil complaint filed in connection with the lawsuit. The suit is pending in Worcester Superior Court and was brought by Coakley-Rivera and Judith Potter, who experienced “numerous health issues” when she worked in the building from 1976 to 2006, the complaint says.

The lawsuit contends that courthouse occupants have complained about the conditions for at least a decade, and that mold “became pervasive throughout the building” during the spring of 2020, when more vents were opened in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trial Court officials said in response to the lawsuit last week that the agency closed the Ireland building “and contracted with an environmental testing firm and a licensed mold remediation company to begin work in the building.”

The contractor “surveyed all areas that showed the presence of a mold-like growth and determined that chemical remediation was the most effective approach,” the Trial Court statement said.

A hearing on the lawsuit is slated for Sept. 20, according to legal filings.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.