Resident killed in Northborough apartment building fire

A man was killed in Northborough early Friday morning when the two-story apartment building he was living in burst into flames.

Northborough fire struck two alarms on the blaze, and fire crews from Westborough and Southborough responded to the residence on Maple Street in the early hours of Friday morning.

Southborough crews found the building’s second floor engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 4:30 a.m., department chief Steven Achilles said.