Resident killed in Northborough apartment building fire

A man was killed in Northborough early Friday morning when the two-story apartment building he was living in burst into flames.
Northborough fire struck two alarms on the blaze, and fire crews from Westborough and Southborough responded to the residence on Maple Street in the early hours of Friday morning.
Southborough crews found the building’s second floor engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 4:30 a.m., department chief Steven Achilles said.
The man who died was a resident of the building. He has not been identified. A firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze, Southborough Fire said in a statement.
Advertisement
Northborough fire crews were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Friday, and Maple Street was shut down between Ridge Road and Bartlett Street.
Maple Street is shut down between Ridge Road and Bartlett Street due to a structure fire. Please avoid the area. Thank you— Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) September 10, 2021
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.