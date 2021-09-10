A sharp increase in buses arrived to Boston schools Friday morning before the bell

Some 81 percent of the district’s buses got to school in time for the morning bell on the second day of the school year Friday, while only 1 percent of buses were more than a half hour late, according to data released by Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office.

The Boston school system experienced a significant increase in buses arriving to school before the morning bell on Friday, following a week of concerns about a bus driver shortage that turned into a hot issue in the mayor’s race.

The punctuality of the bus fleet was much better than the first day of classes Thursday when 57 percent of buses arrived on time, which was still the best first day on-time performance in six years.

Buses tend to arrive more promptly on the second day of classes as drivers and families settle into new routines. But Friday’s performance stands apart because it was well above the system’s five-year average of 73 percent.

The school system also recorded its highest attendance rate ever for students returning to school on the first day Thursday, with 80.5 percent of those registered showing up.

“These milestones are the result of dedication and collaboration and I want to thank the entire BPS community for their tireless work,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. “As we greeted students and staff returning to school yesterday I saw so much joy and happy reunions.”

Cassellius and Janey warned families a week ago to brace for major bus delays spurred by a severe driver shortage. Boston buses 25,000 students to school daily, relying on about 700 drivers. The officials said their contractor, Transdev, was short between 40 and 60 drivers, and the school system still needed to hire about 100 bus monitors.

The shortage quickly turned into a political issue as the mayor’s race heads into the final days of the preliminary election, with Janey, who is hoping to secure the city’s top job permanently, taking heat from her rivals.

In an effort to avert a busing crisis and encourage more drivers to work during the pandemic, Janey, Cassellius, and Transdev struck a deal Tuesday night with the bus drivers union to temporarily extend their contract, which expired this summer, to mid-November. The deal came with incentives, including up to $250 in bonuses for drivers who work the first five days of the school year and extra pay if they showed up 15 minutes early.

