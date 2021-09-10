Two students killed in crash on I-89 in New Hampshire

Two students in the Bow School District in New Hampshire were killed early Friday morning in a car accident on Interstate 89 Southbound, school officials said.
Nicholas Ouellette, who was in 11th grade, and Gavin Ouellette, who was in first grade, died in the accident, Superintendent Dean Cascadden said in a statement.
“This is a tragedy that affects our whole [School Administrative Unit] and we will come together as a community that cares for each other to help the Ouellette family, who have students in each of our Bow schools and all of our community members through this very difficult time,” the statement read.
Tom Ouellette, the school district’s resource officer, was hospitalized after the crash. He is listed in the Bow Police Department’s staff directory as an officer. A dispatcher that answered the phone at the department declined to comment or provide further information.
New Hampshire State Police said officers are still on the scene investigating the crash.
The district cancelled after-school activities Friday, and the school’s football field will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. “as a place for the town to gather, process this event and mourn,” Cascadden said.
“We have begun to process this event with staff and some of our older students,” the statement said. “The high school implemented a secure campus to notify students and allow them to gather in groups for support and processing.”
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.