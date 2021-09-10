Two students killed in crash on I-89 in New Hampshire

Two students in the Bow School District in New Hampshire were killed early Friday morning in a car accident on Interstate 89 Southbound, school officials said.

Nicholas Ouellette, who was in 11th grade, and Gavin Ouellette, who was in first grade, died in the accident, Superintendent Dean Cascadden said in a statement.

“This is a tragedy that affects our whole [School Administrative Unit] and we will come together as a community that cares for each other to help the Ouellette family, who have students in each of our Bow schools and all of our community members through this very difficult time,” the statement read.