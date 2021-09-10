UMass Amherst cancels Saturday tailgate due to rising COVID-19 cases

The University of Massachusetts Amherst has decided to cancel its first tailgate of the 2021 football season, citing an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, according to an email sent out to the campus community on Thursday evening.

“It is with risk in mind that the decision has been made,” the statement from the university’s Public Health Promotion Center said. There is still significant risk of transmission, even outdoors, if social distancing is not possible, and the cancelation would “minimize the density of students gathering prior to kickoff,” the statement said.