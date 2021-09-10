Worcester teen pleads guilty to possessing Molotov cocktails at protest

Eovacious, who pleaded guilty in US District Court on Thursday to one count of civil disorder and one count of possession of an unregulated firearm, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the office of Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.

Vincent Eovacious, 19, described by his pastor as “more of a free spirit” than an anarchist, will be sentenced in January. He is on home detention until then.

A Worcester teen who made headlines as “a self-described anarchist” arrested with Molotov cocktails at a demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd more than a year ago pleaded guilty this week to federal charges that could put him behind bars for more than a decade.

Advertisement

US District Judge Timothy S. Hillman will determine the teen’s sentence.

Eovacious’s court-appointed federal public defender on Friday declined to comment and requested that neither her client nor his parents be contacted.

The Eovacious family has “been in ministry” at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester, the same sanctuary where their son was baptized, since Vincent Eovacious’s arrest, said Pastor Nathan Pipho.

“We continue to love, pray for, and support Vinnie and his parents,” Pipho said in a telephone interview on Friday. “We’ve named Vinnie in our prayers ever since his arrest last year, and we’ve prayed for God’s protection and guidance for Vinnie.

“We now will pray that the judge be wise and merciful in the sentencing,” Pipho said.

The protest on June 1, 2020, in Worcester had grown riotous by 10 p.m. The crowd hurled rocks, bottles, and firecrackers at police holding a tactical line formation on Main Street.

Eovacious, then 18, his black hair pulled back into a long ponytail, was on a rooftop, when Officer Ilirjan Jano spotted him. Eovacious shouted for the crowd to “kill the police” and shoved a rag into a bottle filled with liquid and tried to light it, according to a complaint filed in US District Court.

Advertisement

Vincent Eovacious stood on top of a building in Worcester's Main South neighborhood in June 2020. Matthew K. Wright

When he was arrested, Eovacious wore a trench coat and carried five white rags and three glass bottles semi-filled with gasoline in a satchel slung over his shoulder, the complaint said. He also had two lighters.

After he was read his Miranda rights, Eovacious allegedly said he was with “the anarchist group.” Eovacious told arresting officers he had been “waiting for an opportunity,” the complaint said. It did not specify the name of the group Eovacious claimed to be affiliated with.

A video clip posted to Twitter of Eovacious’s arrest shows the teen with a kerchief dotted in white stars tied over his mouth and nose. He stands at the hood of a patrol car as officers rifle through his pockets.

Eovacious was one of nearly 20 arrested over two days of protests. He had turned 18 the month before.

Then-US Attorney Andrew Lelling announced the arrest of the “self-described anarchist” in a news release.

“The right to protest is not the right to hurt police officers and destroy property,” Lelling said. “We will aggressively prosecute anyone who pursues violence under cover of peaceful protest.”

The teen does not come across as an anarchist, Pipho previously told the Globe.

“From my experience, Vinnie was more of a free spirit, an independent thinker type, one that didn’t just accept the status quo, but would have thought through it and challenged it, not from my experience in harmful or destructive ways, but in probing ways,” Pipho said.

Advertisement

The teen was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond after his arrest, placed on home detention, and released into the custody of his father, Scott Eovacious.

A grand jury returned an indictment on Oct. 1, 2020, and Eovacious pleaded not guilty four days later, court records show.

Eovacious was ordered to take prescribed medications and continue mental health treatment at a behavioral health clinic in Worcester. He was forbidden from drinking alcohol and possessing firearms or weapons, and had to undergo random drug analysis, court records show.

In a request for permission for her client to seek a job, Eovacious’s public defender wrote that her client had made “excellent progress” and had been in “full compliance” with court orders.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.