CDC figure shows 99 percent of Mass. residents 65 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

“Massachusetts is leading the nation in vaccinations - especially when it comes to protecting our older adults,” tweeted Governor Charlie Baker on Friday.

The Baker administration Friday touted new CDC figures showing 99 percent of Massachusetts residents aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virtually all of Massachusetts’ seniors have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

In the tweet, Baker thanked everyone who had made the vaccine milestone possible.

Massachusetts is the second most vaccinated state on a per capita basis, behind only Vermont, according to data collected by the CDC.

The CDC numbers state officials cited Friday differ slightly from those reported by the state. A weekly report published by the Department of Public Health Thursday indicated that 95 percent of Massachusetts residents 65 to 74 years old and 93 percent of residents 75 years and older have gotten at least one dose.

A total of 9,260,014 vaccine doses have been administered and reported in the state as of Sept. 9, according to the Department of Public Health.

In August, Baker issued one of the nation’s strictest government vaccine mandates, requiring tens of thousands of state employees to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19 by mid-October or risk being fired.

As the Delta variant surges across the country, employers and government officials are stepping up emphasis on vaccinations to mitigate COVID’s spread. The New York Times reported that roughly 80 million Americans are eligible for shots but have not gotten them.

In hopes of reaching Americans who have yet to get vaccinated, the Biden administration announced Thursday that companies with more than 100 workers must require employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly. The new measures are expected to bring about two-thirds of the country’s workers under a mandate.

