Facebook, Biden officials poised for clash as tech giant seeks approval for new global payments system

Despite rebranding and overhauling the project — which aims to establish a global network for instantaneous payments — Facebook and its partners still face scrutiny from some Treasury Department officials who feel the plans could undermine the stability of the financial system, according to two people briefed on the deliberations speaking on the condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations.

Facebook executives have been meeting with senior Biden administration officials in recent weeks as the social media giant tries to assuage concerns about its controversial cryptocurrency project, but the effort is running into some of the same fears from regulators that have plagued it for more than two years.

Government officials are concerned that the proposed new network — an independent association backed by Facebook that is now known as Diem — could proliferate and then threaten the broader economy if its value crashed, the two people said. The people said that though Diem is formally independent, its association with Facebook compounds the risk because Facebook has the ability to scale its products to billions of people all over the world.

The regulators’ concerns also apply to a broader suite of emerging projects — known as “stablecoins” — that use cryptocurrency’s underlying blockchain technology, but are pegged to a major currency, such as the US dollar. Diem and other stablecoins aim to establish a system for seamless financial transactions, by creating a token — or “coin” — that can be traded digitally anywhere in the world. Unlike cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, the value of which is not tied to anything external, stablecoins are pegged to major currencies already in circulation, which is why proponents believe they are more stable.

The value of Diem, for instance, would be pegged to the US dollar, a decision the association made in hopes of satisfying regulator concerns. At least in theory, that would prevent it from the wild volatility that has characterized cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, which critics say are susceptible to crashing when investors arbitrarily decide it has lost value. When Facebook launched it in 2019, the Diem project was originally called Libra and not tied to any currency.

Treasury officials are reviewing the rapid growth of stablecoin projects, such as Tether, as some experts warn they could create an alternative to the banking system beyond the reach of US regulators. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen convened a new working group of federal agencies in July to “collaborate on the regulation of this sector and the development of any recommendations for new authorities.”

Facebook’s plans have proved to be of particular interest because of its size and because the social network is already so entangled in controversies, including a sprawling antitrust case brought by the US Federal Trade Commission and conflicts with the Biden administration over the spread of coronavirus-related misinformation on its platform. The company acknowledges this “trust deficit” and says it hopes to overcome it.

Facebook, which already invests aggressively in Washington lobbying, is not backing down on cryptocurrency. The company plans to push on this and other priorities with renewed aggression in the coming months, according to a person familiar with the company’s discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

Last week, David Marcus, the head of Facebook Financial, the company’s payments arm, visited Washington and met with regulators — one of several engagements on the issue that the company is aiming for in the fall and into next year, according to Marcus and the other person.

In his meetings with Treasury and other regulators, Marcus spoke about the value of cryptocurrency to help people without bank accounts, and made the case that Facebook’s Diem-based payments platform, called Novi, could help facilitate that, said another person familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss them publicly.

The Treasury Department declined to comment on details of ongoing discussions related to the review of stablecoins. The process includes a number of government agencies, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which regulate the banking sector.

Yellen started the group “to examine issues related to stablecoins and their use as a form of payment — including potential benefits, and risks of stablecoins for users, markets, or the financial system,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. “As this work continues, the Treasury Department is meeting with a broad range of stakeholders, including consumer advocates, members of Congress, and market participants.”

Diem declined to comment on record. Facebook declined to comment but referred The Washington Post to an August blog post by Marcus as well as an interview conducted with him in Washington last week.

“[Diem] has addressed every legitimate concern that was raised on its journey to design and build a high quality stablecoin with extensive consumer protections, and a highly compliant payments network to support it — all within the US regulatory perimeter,” Marcus wrote. He said that Facebook’s Novi project was “ready to come to market” after a long journey.

Marcus also noted concerns about Facebook’s size, but said that just because Facebook has billions of users does not mean that it will translate to that many people using digital currencies overnight.