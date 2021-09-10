Study: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

A second study showed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was moderately more effective in preventing hospitalizations than its counterparts from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson. That assessment was based on the largest US study to date of the real-world effectiveness of all three vaccines, involving about 32,000 patients seen in hospitals, emergency departments, and urgent care clinics across nine states from June through early August.

People who were not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated, according to one of three major studies published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that highlight the continued efficacy of all three vaccines amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Advertisement

While the three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalization, protection was significantly higher among Moderna vaccine recipients (95 percent) than among those who got Pfizer-BioNTech (80 percent) or Johnson & Johnson (60 percent). That finding echoes a smaller study by the Mayo Clinic Health System in August, not yet peer-reviewed, which also showed the Moderna vaccine with higher effectiveness than Pfizer-BioNTech at preventing infections during the Delta wave.

Noting the effectiveness of all vaccines against severe illness and death, public health officials have continued to urge people to get whatever vaccine is available, rather than to shop around and delay inoculation.

‘’The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic,’’ CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House COVID-19 briefing Friday. ‘’Vaccination works and will protect us from the severe complications of COVID-19.’’

The trio of reports comes as President Biden announced sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandates Thursday to curb the surging Delta variant, which are expected to increase the pressure on the tens of millions of Americans who have resisted vaccinations. The virus has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States with about 1,500 average daily deaths for the past eight days — a toll not seen since early March, according to data analyzed by The Washington Post.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

Florida governor’s ban on mask mandates back in force

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is back in force.

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.

The upshot is that the state could resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 school boards currently defying the mask mandate ban. Those have included docking salaries of local school board members who voted to impose student mask mandates.

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said in a tweet that the appeals court decision means “the rule requiring ALL Florida school districts to protect parents’ rights to make choices about masking kids is BACK in effect!”

The US Department of Education announced Thursday it has begun a new grant program to provide funding for school districts in Florida and elsewhere that lose money for implementing anti-coronavirus practices such as mandatory masks.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki amplified that position at a briefing Friday, saying that President Biden’s administration will use money and other resources to support any school officials ‘’who do the right thing by students, and that includes putting in place mask requirements and other requirements that will keep them safe.”

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Makers of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to seek approval for use in children

The makers of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will soon ask regulators to approve its use in children 5 years and over, and are getting ready to make smaller doses of the vaccine for younger children, according to one of the founders of BioNTech, the German company that developed the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer.

Both the European Union and the United States approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children 12 and over in May. They have not approved any coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 12.

NEW YORK TIMES

Denmark lifts domestic restrictions

COPENHAGEN — After 548 days with restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Denmark’s high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic restrictions.

The return to normality has been gradual, but as of Friday, the digital pass — a proof of having been vaccinated — is no longer required when entering night clubs, making it the last virus safeguard to fall.

More than 80 percent of people above the age of 12 have had the two shots.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Crowd limits imposed at some religious festivals in India

Advertisement

After a giant Hindu pilgrimage contributed to a catastrophic coronavirus surge this spring, some states in India are preparing for a new season of religious festivals by imposing crowd limits, as experts warn of the threat of a third wave of infections.

Several festivals taking place in September and October typically draw large crowds to temples, processions, and markets. In the past, the authorities have struggled to get devotees to follow health protocols. The Kumbh Mela, which drew millions of pilgrims to the banks of the Ganges River in the spring with hardly any testing or social distancing, was widely blamed for spreading the virus, as pilgrims carried infections back to their villages and towns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government faced criticism for allowing the Kumbh Mela to take place despite warnings that it would become a super-spreading event. Last month, Mr. Modi’s government asked states to take “suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season,” and to impose local restrictions if needed.

At a news conference last week, Dr. V.K. Paul, head of the national COVID-19 task force, reinforced the warning, saying: “We shall celebrate the festivals within the family — we should not have big gatherings.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Kentucky legislature eliminates requirement for masks in public schools

Kentucky’s Republican-run state legislature overrode vetoes by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear late Thursday evening, voiding a state requirement for masks to be worn in public schools and passing a ban on future statewide mandates.

Advertisement

The state assembly passed a law that voided requirements that masks be worn in K-12 public schools and child-care centers. The law instead asks local authorities to develop coronavirus protocols for their students. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that masks should be worn indoors in schools.

Another law passed by the state legislature prohibits statewide mask mandates and vaccine mandates for hospital workers.

Throughout the pandemic, mask mandates have been a contentious topic in Kentucky, a state run by a Democrat but where Donald Trump won more than 62 percent of the vote in his 2020 presidential reelection bid. Last month, a separate mandate issued by Beshear, requiring masks in all schools, not just public ones, was lifted less than two weeks after it was issued, following a state supreme court ruling against the governor.

Beshear said Thursday that Kentucky had set a “new record for hospitalizations and Kentuckians on a ventilator,” adding that the state’s test positivity rate was more than 14 percent — far higher than the 5 percent threshold that experts have said is key to keeping outbreaks under control.

“We must do more to protect ourselves and each other,” he said, before the state assembly overrode his vetoes. “Not less.”

WASHINGTON POST