One particular hoop that refugees to US need to jump through

President Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome is admirable in its goal to welcome Afghan refugees to our shores (“Mass., R.I. ready to welcome Afghans,” Page A1, Sept 4). However, it conveniently sidesteps a problem that more directly affects our hemisphere: how to ensure the resettlement of refugees from Central America. Bypassing the fact that Western European governments, such as Germany, have long admitted larger immigrant populations out of humanitarian concern, should cooperation with our military be our first test for deciding who survives the life-threatening regimes from which they flee?

Ira Braus