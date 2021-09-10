For people with depression: stand-up comedy, with a dose of Dale Carnegie

Thanks very much to Philip Eil for his helpful and humorous article about depression and comedians (“Depression is no joke,” Ideas, Sept. 5).

Remembering as many lines as possible from Chris Farley and John Belushi and rewatching clips of Robin Williams, George Carlin, and others is indeed supportive to those of us who have suffered with severe anxiety and depression, including, in my case, a five-month stay in a state mental hospital while I was a third-year student at Harvard Medical School.

Another useful tool is Dale Carnegie’s “How to Stop Worrying and Start Living,” a never-gets-old, story-filled self-help book that I regularly hand out to the people I work with as they return from jail to the community.