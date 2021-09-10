Turf is staked in the ongoing vaccine wars

We humans are notoriously poor risk assessors, so I’m not overly upset with those who are actually concerned about side effects or other real health-related issues that they attribute to the vaccine. I accept their decision and will avoid being with them indoors.

I know only a few vaccine-eligible people who refuse to get vaccinated ( “Don’t discuss religion, politics — or vaccination,” Page A1, Sept. 8). One is a family member who is all in on the pseudoscience and with the conspiracy theory crowd. He has referred to us as being on “your side” and his cohort as being on “his side.” If he contracts COVID-19 and dies of it, both “sides” will grieve.

But I’m tired of those, including friends and family, who refuse to respect the advice of the vast majority of health care providers until they need them to treat severe COVID or an adverse event from a quack cure. They are putting us all at increased risk, especially health care staff and other essential workers. Those who succumb also are inflicting preventable grief on surviving family members.

Enough is enough. It is long past time to implement and enforce vaccine passports similar in impact to the lockdowns of March and April 2020.

Rick Schrenker

North Reading





Scott St. Clair would have the vaccinated “back off, show respect, listen more, and lecture less” to the unvaccinated rather than impose mandates (“Jamming mandates down people’s throats will backfire,” Letters, Sept. 4). Perhaps he could provide some examples of how to engage people who would rather ingest livestock dewormer than get vaccinated. We’ve been trying all sorts of nonmandatory approaches, and yet, despite a plentiful supply, the United States ranks 41st in the world in per capita vaccinations. If that’s the best we can do, then I, for one, don’t want those people around me.

Robert Marchetti

Shirley