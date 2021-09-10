20 years later, memories of 9/11 remain burned into Joe Andruzzi’s mind

“It’s like a surreal thing where it’s like yesterday; you just don’t forget it,” says Joe Andruzzi, the former Patriots offensive lineman whose personal memory of that day centers around his three brothers — Billy Jr., Jimmy, and Marc — all New York City firefighters.

The immediate aftermath of 9/11 turned a nation’s eyes towards the helpers, waves of gratitude enveloping the first responders who went into that smoldering pile of rubble, searching first for survivors, then for remains. In the days and months after that fateful day, there was a spirit of unity strong enough that you need only close your eyes to feel it once again. Twenty years melt away.

“It’s implanted in your mind and certain things just click into place or flare up. A memory comes back, watching TV, looking at the news reports, speaking about it and knowing these stories, everything my brothers went through …”

Andruzzi’s voice tails off, searching for the words to describe what his family endured that day, how he got word while sitting in a dentist chair in Boston about what was happening to the Twin Towers, how he, like all of us, watched the story unfold and ripple through Logan Airport, through the Pentagon, through Shanksville, Pa., how he called and called and called to no avail to find out if his brothers were alive.

They made it through, and their story has been told many times since: a harrowing escape for Jimmy, who was in the North Tower as it crumbled; a desperate search by Marc, who had just graduated from the academy and was literally unpacking his gear while driving over the Verrazzano Bridge; Joe’s drive home to Staten Island a few days later when he stopped and got out of his car on the southbound FDR highway and watched the smoke billow skyward.

And two Sundays later, a visit by all of them to Foxborough that would make an indelible memory for New England.

There was Joe, leading the way out of the stadium tunnel waving two small American flags he’d found taped to the ceiling, meeting his honorary captain brothers on the field, thanking them as they represented the helpers everywhere, taking the first daunting steps toward healing a nation. Perhaps, had football not pulled Joe in a different direction, he would have been alongside his brothers in uniform.

But here’s the beauty of what we learned most from those days: The world needs as many helpers as it can get. And Joe, whose playing career would end in 2006, has made his own mark, with his Joe Andruzzi Foundation helping families of cancer patients for more than 13 years now.

Andruzzi, himself a survivor of Burkitt lymphoma, a rare cancer that afflicts only about 1,200 US patients a year, has seen first-hand how important it is to be there for each other, and he remembers so well how that emotion prevailed two decades ago.

“People seem to forget how together as a union we were,” he said. “It didn’t matter if you were black, white, yellow, purple, man, woman, you think about that day and we all came together as one.

“We joke around, our first football game back was against the Jets, and that hopefully it was the first and last time Pats and Jets fans were holding hands. But in reality, that was the truth of it all.”

Joe Andruzzi (far left) looks on as his firefighter brothers are acknowledged by the Gillette Stadium crowd in 2001. JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF

That first game back created another permanent Patriot moment, marking as it did the entry of a certain backup quarterback, how Tom Brady would step in for injured starter Drew Bledsoe and not surrender his starting job for the next 20 years, how he would make that initial victory a first step on the way to a Super Bowl title, a championship that franchise owner Robert Kraft would celebrate by saying, “We are all Patriots.”

“For me, when Tom came in, we all knew we had to take a big step back to move forward, that he was basically a rookie quarterback, in his second year,” said Andruzzi. “He steps in the huddle, with this big smile you just want to smack it off, but with such drive and determination. You still see it today, amazingly.

“We truly moved one game at a time that year, the season went back and forth, we went on a little run and all of a sudden we were in the hunt for the playoffs. We played in that snow game, we get to Pittsburgh and their bags were packed for New Orleans already.

“Then Tom gets hurt and Drew, nothing says true Hall of Famer more than that ‘01 year, when he got hurt, mentored a young quarterback and then came in in that game, he slings the ball around and gets us a victory.

“We still had to play the Rams, but we get to the Super Bowl and my oldest brother kept on saying, ‘It’s like destiny. You’re called the Patriots. You’re red, white and blue.’

“There’s a great picture of all of us, me and my brothers, holding that trophy up. That trophy is part of me, knowing that I was by their side, they were by my side, helping me through my tough times, helping them through theirs and holding that trophy up together.”

They were emotional days. Two decades later, it remains so important to remember them, to mark this day with acknowledgment and empathy, to hear the voices of those who were there, to honor those who lost lives, those who have died since (including so many first responders sickened by the toxic dust of the pile). And to be helpers whenever and wherever we can. That’s the Andruzzi way.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.