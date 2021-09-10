Read the Globe’s 2021 Patriots season preview

The Patriots are officially entering the Mac Jones era.
On Sunday, when New England takes the field for the season opener against the Dolphins, Bill Belichick will start a rookie quarterback for just the third time in his career. The expectations? They’re high.
After a 7-9 finish in 2020, Belichick will look to return to the playoffs and make some noise.
Check out our Patriots season preview stories, and learn more about the team and what to expect.
Important links: Patriots schedule | Patriots roster | Scores and schedules from around the league
Advertisement
Offensive preview: Beyond quarterback, the Patriots are ready with new offensive weapons Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith
The pair of tight ends, both added during free agency, will add a new dimension and bolster a position group that was sorely lacking in 2020. By Nicole Yang
Defensive preview: Bill Belichick’s rebuilt defense offers versatility and the ability to confuse the sagest of quarterbacks
New England’s linebacking corps, which was thin a year ago, has been revitalized with the return of Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy and the continued emergence of Josh Uche, along with the addition of Matt Judon. By Jim McBride
Unconventional Preview: Much has changed for the Patriots and the Dolphins, but don’t expect the end result to be any different
Chad Finn enters Season 10 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious-yet-lighthearted, nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup.
NFL season guide: What you need to know
Here’s a look at the key storylines, COVID-19 protocols, viewing information, and more for across the NFL. By Andrew Mahoney
Ten key questions (and answers) about the Patriots
Can Mac Jones continue his meteoric rise and lead the Patriots back to the playoffs? It’s just one of many questions facing the local football club this fall. Here are 10 queries with a best-guess answer for each. By Jim McBride
Advertisement
Dan Shaughnessy: Where will Mac Jones fit among notable Boston rookies?
Boston’s list of notable rookies is long. Can the quarterback stand out?
What we think: The Patriots will be a good team this season
Chad Finn writes that no matter which way you slice it, this squad will be captivating.
Season predictions: Who will win the Super Bowl? Where will the Patriots finish?
We asked six Globe writers — Chad Finn, Jim McBride, Dan Shaughnessy, Tara Sullivan, Ben Volin, and Nicole Yang — to predict the Patriots’ regular-season record, division winners, wild cards, and the Super Bowl. What do you think?
Sports betting: With legalized sports betting spreading, the NFL powers say deal us in
For years, the NFL steered clear of betting. Now that legalization is spreading, the league and its teams want a piece of the pie. By Michael Silverman
On Football: What does Tom Brady’s 2001 season tell us about how Patriots will use Mac Jones?
What to expect out of Mac Jones? Let’s see what we can learn from Tom Brady’s first starts. By Ben Volin
If you have tickets: What to know about Gillette Stadium this season
From COVID-19 protocols to the cashless concession system, here’s a rundown. By Andrew Mahoney
Advertisement
How to stay connected this season:
- Sign up for Point After, our Patriots/NFL newsletter. It arrives on Mondays and Fridays with exclusive stories and analysis.
- Sign up for our Sports Alerts emails. We’ll send you the important breaking news you need, plus the analysis and stories you need to stay up-to-date on your favorite team.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.