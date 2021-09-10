Read the Globe’s 2021 Patriots season preview

After a 7-9 finish in 2020, Belichick will look to return to the playoffs and make some noise.

On Sunday, when New England takes the field for the season opener against the Dolphins, Bill Belichick will start a rookie quarterback for just the third time in his career. The expectations? They’re high.

The Patriots are officially entering the Mac Jones era.

Check out our Patriots season preview stories, and learn more about the team and what to expect.

Important links: Patriots schedule | Patriots roster | Scores and schedules from around the league

Advertisement

Offensive preview: Beyond quarterback, the Patriots are ready with new offensive weapons Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith

The pair of tight ends, both added during free agency, will add a new dimension and bolster a position group that was sorely lacking in 2020. By Nicole Yang

Defensive preview: Bill Belichick’s rebuilt defense offers versatility and the ability to confuse the sagest of quarterbacks

New England’s linebacking corps, which was thin a year ago, has been revitalized with the return of Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy and the continued emergence of Josh Uche, along with the addition of Matt Judon. By Jim McBride

Unconventional Preview: Much has changed for the Patriots and the Dolphins, but don’t expect the end result to be any different

Chad Finn enters Season 10 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious-yet-lighthearted, nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup.

NFL season guide: What you need to know

Here’s a look at the key storylines, COVID-19 protocols, viewing information, and more for across the NFL. By Andrew Mahoney

Ten key questions (and answers) about the Patriots

Can Mac Jones continue his meteoric rise and lead the Patriots back to the playoffs? It’s just one of many questions facing the local football club this fall. Here are 10 queries with a best-guess answer for each. By Jim McBride

Advertisement

Dan Shaughnessy: Where will Mac Jones fit among notable Boston rookies?

Boston’s list of notable rookies is long. Can the quarterback stand out?

What we think: The Patriots will be a good team this season

Chad Finn writes that no matter which way you slice it, this squad will be captivating.

Season predictions: Who will win the Super Bowl? Where will the Patriots finish?

We asked six Globe writers — Chad Finn, Jim McBride, Dan Shaughnessy, Tara Sullivan, Ben Volin, and Nicole Yang — to predict the Patriots’ regular-season record, division winners, wild cards, and the Super Bowl. What do you think?

Sports betting: With legalized sports betting spreading, the NFL powers say deal us in

For years, the NFL steered clear of betting. Now that legalization is spreading, the league and its teams want a piece of the pie. By Michael Silverman

On Football: What does Tom Brady’s 2001 season tell us about how Patriots will use Mac Jones?

What to expect out of Mac Jones? Let’s see what we can learn from Tom Brady’s first starts. By Ben Volin

If you have tickets: What to know about Gillette Stadium this season

From COVID-19 protocols to the cashless concession system, here’s a rundown. By Andrew Mahoney

Advertisement

How to stay connected this season:

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.