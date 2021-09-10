After tough 2020 season, Concord-Carlisle boys’ cross country ready to push past its limits

During 2020, with no MIAA competition for cross country, many of the top teams across the state competed in the three invitationals put on by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association.

It has been 665 days since the Concord-Carlisle boys’ cross country team has competed in a meet outside of the Dual County League.

However, coming off of a third-place finish at the 2019 Division 1 All-State Championship, Concord-Carlisle was limited by the school to competing in a handful of dual meets and a modified DCL championship, in which they placed second. The lack of statewide opportunities was far from the ideal situation for the group.

Advertisement

“It was definitely disappointing, especially because we felt like we had such a strong team,” senior captain Colin Cuypers said.

Additionally, to help ensure the safety of all the athletes last fall, the MIAA mandated that teams split into running “pods” of just a few athletes. These pods would run, stretch, and do all other team activities together, with limited interaction with the rest of the team. This brought some of the Concord-Carlisle runners closer to the members of their pods, but isolated them from the rest of their teammates.

“It was difficult,” senior captain Owen White said. “We weren’t able to have the team dynamic that we are used to having.”

Nevertheless, the Patriots found ways to motivate one another despite the unique hurdles of the pandemic.

“[The motivation] came from within,” Cuypers said. “We know each other really well, and were able to push each other even without large meets.”

This season, returning to what promises to be a much more conventional fall of racing in the state, a completely different set of challenges presents itself. For C-C third-year coach Mary McCabe, this includes re-establishing some of that team culture that was lost last season, a job that falls to the four captains.

Advertisement

“They are tasked with a large responsibility, more than normal,” McCabe said. “They are doing a great job though, they are doing a really great job.”

“It is kind of just building upon itself,” Kuypers said. “We see each other every day . . . it’s really just about us giving a little bit of a nudge, because people want to be a good team and a connected team”

To gear up for the postseason this fall, the Patriots plan on running in several invitationals, including the Amherst Cross Country Invitational, the McIntyre Twilight Invitational, and the Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational.

Even for some upperclassmen, these races will be a new experience. Senior captain Campbell Macdonald joined cross country as a junior, and has never experienced a full season. He does have experience on the track though, running 10:17.84 in the 2 mile last spring at the MIAA Division 1 North Championships.

For senior captain Wes Kleiman, running these races has been a longtime coming.

“I think we are all just really excited to be here and race . . . we love to compete,” Kleiman said.

The Patriots kick off their season Sept. 14, with a dual meet on the road against Westford Academy. With this talented, but relatively young and inexperienced group, McCabe refrains from pinning any large expectations on the team.

“We are going to take one day at a time, and one week at a time,” McCabe said. “We will focus on what we do, and try to think of the big picture. Next week is not as important as the end of the season.”

Advertisement

Hitting the trails

▪ The Weymouth girls’ cross-country team is leaning heavily on mentorship. As things currently stack up, the top runners include five seniors and four freshmen. Coach Mike Miller says those seniors — Emma Doran, Alison Glavin, Marianna Collins, Shea Roache and Jackie Tanashian — recognize their roles as torch-passers.

“The young talent is off the charts, which is fantastic, but it wouldn’t matter without having those veteran leaders who are showing them the way to do things right,” Miller said. “Just making them really care about it and care about each other.”

But the freshmen don’t lack experience. Ella Bates finished ninth (19:36.6 5K) at the MSTCA Cup last fall as an eighth-grader and won the MIAA D1 South championship 2-mile race this spring (11:25). Gracie Richard was on the Wildcats’ 4x800 relay team that finished seventh in the spring All-State meet.

“The younger kids are training with the older kids,” Miller said. “They do a little less, because they’re young, and so we’re trying to keep them healthy and fresh, but they’ve just learned how to go about their business by running with these kids every day and watching them.”

▪ The Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association kicks off its fall schedule Saturday the MSTCA XC Relays at Highland Park in Attleboro, featuring underclassmen and upperclassmen races for boys and girls as well as co-ed competition.

Advertisement

Three-runner teams will complete a looped course totaling 4.6 miles. Schools can enter an unlimited number of groups. MSTCA president James Fletcher estimates that approximately 308 teams from more than 20 schools have registered.

“Early in the season, I feel it would be more attractive for coaches just trying to get a workout in [and] see what their athletes can do, but also make it kind of fun, team-building stuff,” he said.

▪ A chunk of programs kicked off the season this past week with notable performances. On the boys’ side, Billerica sophomore Ryan Leslie backed up a strong 2020 with a win in 15:02 on the school’s 2.6-mile course Wednesday, helping Billerica to a 17-39 win over Tewksbury. In the Greater Boston League, Somerville junior Sam Buckley won in 14:31 on the 2.6-mile Blessing of the Bay Boat House course Wednesday, giving the Highlanders a 19-40 win.

For the girls, senior Anna Boyd clocked in a 12:26 3K time to lead Bishop Feehan in a season-opening 15-50 win over Attleboro at Highland Park. Haverhill junior Finleigh Simonds controlled her 2.89-mile race, winning in 19:36 to give the Hillies a narrow 25-30 win over Lowell in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Meets to watch

Tuesday, Weymouth at Brookline (girls), 3:45 p.m. — The Wildcats went 6-0 in Bay State Conference dual meets last season and will face a Warriors squad that finished fifth in D1 team scoring at the MSTCA Cup.

Tuesday, Concord-Carlisle at Westford (girls), 4:15 p.m. — The 2019 D1 state champion Patriots open their season and look to defend the title after a one-year postseason hiatus.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Methuen at Lowell (boys), 3:30 p.m. — Methuen senior Freddy Coleman was a Globe All-Scholastic honorable mention last year, and he’ll lead the Rangers (1-0) against the MVC powerhouse Red Raiders (1-0).

Wednesday, Methuen at Lowell (girls), 3:45 p.m. — The Rangers-Red Raiders matchup gets enticing on the other side, too. Methuen senior Miana Caraballo and Lowell junior Annie Gilman were both Globe All-Scholastic honorable mentions in 2020.

Friday, Needham vs. Framingham at Newton North (boys), 4 p.m. — The tri-meet pits Framingham’s Sam Burgess and Needham’s Kyler McNatt against each other and a strong Newton North team. Burgess (sixth) and McNatt (eighth) both logged top-10 D1 finishes at last fall’s MSTCA Cup.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

Oliver Glass can be reached at oliver.glass@globe.com.