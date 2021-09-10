Ayden Pereira’s 10 total touchdowns point the way as No. 1 Central Catholic outlasts Springfield Central

The Raiders senior leader tallied an incredible 10 total touchdowns with more than 600 scrimmage yards to lead Central Catholic in a 67-52 victory Friday night at Berte Field.

And while the home fans got every bit of their money’s worth in a dramatic shootout, Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira stole the show.

SPRINGFIELD — Tickets sold out the day before Springfield Central’s home opener against Central Catholic, the Golden Eagles first game as a Division 1 program under the new MIAA alignments.

It was a performance for the ages, but for a Central Catholic team with Super Bowl hopes, it was just the opening act.

“This is huge,” Pereira said. “But even with 67 points on the board, I think we could’ve done a lot better.”

“I kind of expected it to be a little bit of a shootout. I’m confident in our guys, so I know we can match with anyone. And I trust the defense too, at the end of the day, I knew they’d make enough plays that we would be OK.”

Neither team could string together stops during a high-octane first half that featured seven lead changes and five touchdowns from both sides, but Springfield Central (0-1) converted five two-point conversions while denying Central Catholic (1-0) four times to take a 40-31 lead into the break.

Beginning with a forced fumble by Sean Mercuri on Springfield Central’s opening drive of the third quarter, the Raiders defense found a way to get its red-hot offense more opportunities. Preston Zinter (3 receptions, 120 yards, TD) provided a clutch strip sack of Springfield Central quarterback William Watson, and Ty Cannistaro (3 receptions, 99 yards, 2 TD) added a diving interception in the end zone to deny the Golden Eagles juggernaut.

Pereira (19-for-26 passing, 448 yards; 12 carries, 162 yards, 10 total TD) cashed in on nearly every opportunity, starting with an 85-yard scoring strike to Justice McGrail (9 receptions, 173 yards, 3 TD) on the first scrimmage play of the game.

The three-year starter added rushing touchdowns of 41, 6, and 29 yards in the second half, and manifested two incredible passing scores by scrambling away from the pass rush to buy time before heaving an off-balance throw to a wide open receiver.

“Pereira’s the man,” exhausted Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopoulos said. “He’s freaking so good. There were touchdowns tonight where he just scrambled around and made things happen.”

Watson and his top receiver, Boston College-bound senior Joseph Griffin, were tough to stop, but the Raiders defense found a way to tip the balance in the fast-paced shootout.

“It’s just a gutsy win,” Adamopoulos said. “Because we were not happy with the defense at halftime. That wasn’t us, and I’m proud of the kids the way they responded in the second half.”