Cam Newton thinks Patriots released him because he’d ‘be a distraction’ to Mac Jones, and other things we learned

In a 45-minute video taped with his father, Cecil Newton Sr., at Westlake High School in Atlanta, Newton addressed his recent release from the Patriots and the team’s decision to promote rookie Mac Jones to the starting role.

1. Newton was surprised he was released. He does not believe the COVID testing “misunderstanding,” which led to him missing time because of the NFL’s five-day reentry cadence process, altered the team’s decision.

“Do I think this would have happened without me being away from the team for five days?” he said. “Honestly, yes. It was going to happen. Did it help ease the decision? Yes.”

Newton had left the New England area for a team-approved appointment to visit the Atlanta doctor who had originally diagnosed the Lisfranc fracture he suffered in his left foot in 2019. He said he was not experiencing any pain or issues, but he wanted to get a second opinion on his recovery. If he had known, however, that he would have had to sit out five days upon his return, he would not have gone.

“To find out I had to sit out, that’s when I kind of felt bamboozled because [the Patriots] told me to go,” Newton said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Cam, if you go, you’re taking it up on your own risk now.’ It wasn’t that.”

2. Newton could sense something was changing. Even though he led off every team drill and started each preseason game, Newton estimated he got two reps to Jones’s 10.

“That’s where they did a good job of disguising it,” he said.

While Newton said he started seeing signs of change, he said nothing changed in terms of how the team treated him. He thought he fared well in the preseason, but noted his skill set, particularly his ability to run the ball, could not really shine during that time.

“I’m saving myself for the season,” he said.

3. Newton pushed back heavily on the notion that Jones was teaching him the playbook.

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently raised the idea.

“What can he teach me?” Newton said.

Still, he expressed the utmost confidence in Jones.

“They’re going to win football games with Mac Jones,” he said. “Mac is good enough. I think when they picked him [in the draft], they wanted to find out a couple things, but one the things they wanted to find out is: ‘Is he capable of leading this offense to be productive?’”

Newton added later: “He did do what he came to do. He proved that he can be productive, and he will be productive.”

4. Newton said he would have accepted a backup role but he believes he was released because he was “going to be a distraction.”

“Can we be honest?” Newton said. “The reason why they released me is because indirectly I was going to be a distraction, without being the starter. Just my aura. That’s my gift and my curse.

“When you bring a Cam Newton to your facility, when you bring a Cam Newton to your franchise, people are interested by the mere fact of, ‘Who is he? Why does he wear his hair? Why does he talk? Why does he act? Why does he perform? All these questions.”

Newton said Jones “would have been uncomfortable,” if Newton were his backup.

“Mac Jones didn’t beat me out, but I would’ve been a distraction,” he said.

5. Newton described the day he was released. He did not drive in Boston, so his assistant dropped him off at the facility around 8 a.m. ahead of a 10 a.m. team meeting. But about 10 minutes after getting dropped off, Newton had to text his assistant to come back and pick him up because he had been released.

“I walked in, and they were like, ‘Oh hold on, Cam, Cam, Cam,’” Newton recalled. “I’m like, ‘Yes?’ ‘Bill wants to meet with you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, cool, but Bill’s office is down here.’ They were like, ‘Oh no, he’s in here.’ That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, OK, I see what’s going on.’”

Belichick and senior football advisor Matt Patricia were in the room.

“At that time, they told me they were going to give the reins to Mac, it did not dawn on me, like, ‘Y’all releasing me?’” Newton said. “I was confused. We all were shocked. It was all uncomfortable for everybody.”

6. Newton is not retiring. The 32-year-old Newton, who remains unsigned, made it clear he does not believe his football career is over. His father had some advice for what he should consider if he were to sign with another team.

“I would be very selective on what that next opportunity offers,” Cecil Sr. said. “I would get clarity on who the head coach is, how stable and impactful he is, who the GMs and owners are. Because if you’re coming in and working hard — and I applaud you for coming in at 6 a.m. and doing all the things right — and look at what it yielded.”

“You come in at 5 a.m., they say, ‘You ain’t come in early enough.’ You stay ‘til 9, they say, ‘It was time wasted.’ They see you working out, they say, ‘Well, you need to be focused on the playbook.’ You focus on the playbook, they say, ‘Well, you don’t know what you’re doing. That’s why you’re in your playbook.’ You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

