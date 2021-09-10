Four Dolphins to watch against the Patriots in Week 1

A few players swapped teams, with Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, and Davon Godchaux coming to Foxborough while Jason McCourty and Adam Butler headed to Miami.

Neither of the starting quarterbacks from that game remains on their respective teams, who will now start Mac Jones (Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins). The Patriots released Cam Newton at the end of the preseason, while Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with Washington in the offseason.

Both the Patriots and Dolphins look different heading into Sunday’s Week 1 matchup than they did coming into last year’s season-opening affair, which New England won 21-11 .

But the Patriots no doubt will be looking to achieve the same result as last year: start off their season 1-0 against their division rival.

Here are a few Dolphins players Bill Belichick’s crew will need to focus on stopping — or exploiting — in order to make that happen.

Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki was second on the roster in receptions last season. Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Big wideout DeVante Parker remains the Dolphins’ most well-known threat among the team’s traditional wide receivers. But Gesicki might be the Dolphins’ most dangerous pass-catcher, especially as far as the Patriots are concerned.

The fourth-year tight end out of Penn State has increased his catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns in each of his previous three seasons. Last year, he was second on the team in receptions (53) and receiving yards (703) behind only Parker and led the team in receiving touchdowns.

Gesicki’s combination of size (6-feet-6-inches, 250 pounds) and exceptional athleticism make him a mismatch at tight end in a similar mold to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. The Dolphins exploited this last year by lining him up in the slot more than any other position and letting him feast on overmatched safeties and linebackers or find space down the seams.

The Patriots have two pretty good coverage safeties in Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips, who won more battles than he lost against Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in training camp practices. But it’s still a lot to ask of either one to cover Gesicki one-on-one too often.

Also, New England should try to keep Kyle Dugger, who struggles to cover tight ends, as far away from Gesicki as possible on most plays.

No matter who draws the assignment, expect Tagovailoa to look Gesicki’s way often: the second-year quarterback targeted Gesicki 43 times in 10 games last season (second only to Parker’s 44 targets).

Justin Coleman/Dolphins’ slot cornerbacks

The Dolphins defense ranked sixth in defense-adjusted value over average against the pass last season, according to Football Outsiders, and their secondary may be better this year with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones representing one of the best cornerback duos in the league, and former Patriots Jason McCourty and Eric Rowe patrolling at safety.

Getting the ball downfield to Nelson Agholor or up the seams to the tight ends Henry and Smith could be a tough proposition this week.

But if there’s one point New England can attack in the secondary, it’s slot corner — the spot currently occupied by another ex-Patriot in Coleman.

The 2015 undrafted free agent played two seasons for New England before being traded to Seattle in 2017. Since then, he’s been a dependable, if not spectacular, player in the slot for the Seahawks and the Detroit Lions before signing with Miami this offseason.

2020 didn’t go well for Coleman by the numbers, though. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed opponents to catch 38 of 45 targets (84 percent completion percentage) while giving up four touchdowns and a passer rating of 134.

While the Patriots likely won’t push their luck with the Dolphins’ outside corners (Howard especially) more than they have to, Jakobi Meyers (or Kendrick Bourne, when the Patriots move him inside) could make a meal out of Coleman in the slot and help Mac Jones keep the chains moving.

In the red zone, Meyers could be a more important target than expected if he can win his matchups against Coleman — or whoever the Dolphins play at slot — more often than other pass-catchers can elsewhere.

Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle was selected by the Dolphins with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft. Michael Reaves/Getty

Rookie wide receivers often struggle to make an immediate impact in the NFL as they acclimate to more complex offenses and don’t get quite as open as they used to in college.

But the explosive Waddle doesn’t need to know the Dolphins inside and out to change a football game, and he doesn’t require a ton of space to get loose, either.

The receiver out of Alabama boasts a combination of monstrous speed — he apparently had the fastest GPS-tracked speed of any college player in the country last year — and insane agility and acceleration, which helps him burst in and out of cuts so quickly defenders can’t stay with him.

This makes him exceptionally dangerous not just as a threat to take the top off the defense but also on a short crossing route or screen with room to run.

The idea of Jalen Mills or Jonathan Jones trying to chase him around a formation all day is not encouraging.

The Dolphins will likely use Waddle as a punt returner as well, something he excelled at in college.

Waddle’s raw playmaking ability in the return game will have Belichick and special teams coordinator Cam Achord preaching discipline and precision in kick coverage more than usual this week.

Defensively, the idea is simple: don’t let Waddle get behind you, and don’t miss tackles when he’s in front of you. One mistake could end up meaning six points.

Emmanuel Ogbah

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah led the Dolphins with nine sacks last season. Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Brian Flores and the Dolphins will do everything they can to confuse Jones and force him to hold onto the football longer than he wants to.

If that plan works, Ogbah’s the main man the Patriots need to protect the rookie quarterback from.

The former Cleveland Browns first-round pick had the best year of his career in 2020, leading the Dolphins with nine sacks . He also batted four passes at the line of scrimmage last year, which is notable because Jones has had issues with balls being swatted down at points during the preseason.

New England certainly can (and should) run on Ogbah and the Dolphins defensive line, which lost two of its more stout run defenders (Godchaux and Van Noy).

But on passing downs, Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown must be up to the task of giving Jones time to go through his progressions, with Ogbah as a primary focus.

Ogbah lined up primarily as an edge rusher on the defense’s left side last season, meaning he could see a fair amount of work against the right tackle Brown. But the versatile pass-rusher also will occasionally slide inside as a defensive tackle to work against guards, meaning Michael Onwenu and Shaq Mason will need to be alert as well.