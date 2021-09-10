Game 143: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and game notes

The Red Sox on Thursday had their first day off since an Aug. 22 rainout that was made up the next day. On Friday, they begin an important road trip against a quality opponent: the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox, who are 10 games up on second-place Cleveland.
Righthander Tanner Houck, who has made 12 appearances (10 starts), is Boston’s scheduled starter. Globe Red Sox reporter Julian McWilliams noted Houck has not gone deep into games, mostly because of the trouble he gets into the third time through the lineup, but Houck has been effective in the innings he does give the Red Sox.
Manager Alex Cora said he expects to have several players back from the COVID list, including Martín Pérez, Matt Barnes, Hirokazu Sawamura, Xander Bogaerts, and Yairo Muñoz.
Here’s a preview:
Lineups
RED SOX (80-62): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.26 ERA)
WHITE SOX (80-60): TBA
Pitching: LHP Carlos Rodón (11-5, 2.41 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Rodón: Rafael Devers 2-6, Kiké Hernández 3-4, José Iglesias 4-10, J.D. Martinez 3-11, Danny Santana 3-7, Kyle Schwarber 2-2, Travis Shaw 0-2, Christian Vázquez 3-11.
White Sox vs. Houck: José Abreu 1-2, Leury García 0-2, Yasmani Grandal 1-2, Yoán Moncada 0-2, Luis Robert 0-2.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead MLB in runs scored in home games (419). On the road, they are 20th (299).
Notes: The Red Sox are in first place in the AL wild-card standings. ... The White Sox have lost two straight following Thursday’s loss to the A’s, and have lost three of their last four games. ... The White Sox are hopeful outfielder Eloy Jimenez (knee) will return Friday, although shortstop Tim Anderson (hamstring) remains out indefinitely. ... Houck was nearly flawless over five scoreless innings against Cleveland his last time out, allowing three hits and striking out seven. He was stuck with a no-decision, and remains winless in 10 starts this year. ... Houck faced the White Sox for the first time in April, surrendering three runs over 4 ⅓ innings in a loss. ... The Red Sox’ road trip shifts to Seattle on Monday.
