Game 143: Red Sox at White Sox lineups and game notes

The Red Sox on Thursday had their first day off since an Aug. 22 rainout that was made up the next day. On Friday, they begin an important road trip against a quality opponent: the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox, who are 10 games up on second-place Cleveland.

Righthander Tanner Houck, who has made 12 appearances (10 starts), is Boston’s scheduled starter. Globe Red Sox reporter Julian McWilliams noted Houck has not gone deep into games, mostly because of the trouble he gets into the third time through the lineup, but Houck has been effective in the innings he does give the Red Sox.