Headed to the Patriots game? Here’s what fans need to know about Gillette Stadium’s COVID-19 protocols

Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading to Gillette for the first time this season.

For the first time since the 2019 season, Patriots fans will be in attendance for a regular-season game at Gillette Stadium when the Miami Dolphins come to town on Sunday.

While some teams are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the game, the Patriots, who began welcoming fans back in the preseason, are using the honor system.

Vaccinations will not be required for entry, but ticketholders must agree they will not attend a game if they test positive for COVID-19 in the 14 days leading up to the game, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the game. Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask.

No paper tickets

Tickets to all games will be accessible via mobile device only and can be downloaded on the official Gillette Stadium app.

No cash and new sanitization protocols

In addition to touchless entry, the stadium has gone completely cashless for concessions

A series of health and sanitization policies have also been implemented. Bathroom fixtures are now touchless, while an emphasis has been placed on more frequent and diligent cleaning and sanitization practices, especially at high-frequency touch points.

New features

The south end zone will also look a little different, with the concourse now a walk-in food and beverage hub, along with a team store serving as the only walk-in style retail location on the concourse carrying exclusive team merchandise. There is also a new, 70 percent larger video display in the south end of the stadium, measuring just under 53 feet high by 220 feet wide.

Leave ‘em at home

There has also been an update to the clear bag policy. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, with only clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12′ x 12′ x 6′ and wristlets or handheld wallets sized 6.5′ x 4.5′ (new for 2021) or smaller are allowed in.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.