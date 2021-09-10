It was an extra-special season-opening win for Rob DiLoreto, No. 4 Everett against No. 3 Xaverian

“We’ve had to overcome adversity every single day,” said DiLoreto, a 1984 Everett grad. “We just had to stay true to ourselves, try to stay in the moment. There were many times tonight, especially with the lack of discipline we showed and the amount of penalties we had — and the amount of plays we left on the field — that it could’ve went their way.”

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide did just that in their season opener Friday night, overcoming a blown 10-point lead in the fourth quarter as well as a deficit in overtime — not to mention nine accepted penalties for 90 yards against them — in a 21-19 win over No. 3 Xaverian at the Hawk Bowl.

WESTWOOD — Making his fall debut as coach at his alma mater, Rob DiLoreto preached the importance of adapting for the Everett football team.

The Crimson Tide (1-0) led 13-3 after three quarters. In an otherwise stagnant night for the offense, Everett connected on a pair of home run pass plays for touchdowns — a 56-yard strike from quarterback Kamarri Ellerbe to Boston College recruit Ismael Zamor in the first quarter, and an 80-yard bomb from Ellerbe to Moses Seids in the final minute of the third.

“We saw them pressed up on us, but we felt like we couldn’t be stopped against it,” Ellerbe said. “We went outside and connected on them.”

The Hawks (0-1), who had two possessions earlier in the second half that began inside the Everett 30-yard line and produced zero points, finally manufactured a touchdown drive on a 14-play, 80-yard series in the fourth quarter, which culminated in a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Jake Gilbert.

After Xaverian forced an Everett punt, the Hawks got the ball back with 1:22 on the clock and thanks to a series-opening 43-yard completion from Gilbert to Charlie Comella, moved well within Oliver Waddleton’s field goal range and tied the game on a 28-yard kick, 13-13, with 0:13 remaining.

With Xaverian armed with the ball to begin overtime, Joe Kelcourse scored a touchdown for a 19-13 edge. But the conversion failed, and the Crimson Tide responded with a short touchdown run from Cam Mohamed, who added the conversion to seal the deal.

“Everett football is special,” DiLoreto said. “There’s a lot to improve on, we made a lot of mistakes, but I’m super proud. These kids have worked so hard to get to this point.

“We have to stick together as a family. I’m just honored to be part of it.”