Jathan Greene continues to be bright spot as Brighton football rolls past O’Bryant in opener

The Bengals started their first drive of the season running the ball into the red zone with authority, repeatedly picking up chunks of yards behind Greene (81 yards rushing) and junior running back Isaiah Joseph (7 carries, 104 yards rushing).

The running back scored three times in the season opener, once through the air and twice on the ground, and made plays all over the field on defense from his linebacker position. Brighton coach Randolph Abraham said the 5-foot-7-inch, 165 pound athlete took advantage of the shortened offseason, becoming more elusive and explosive.

Jathan Greene garnered Boston City League All-Star honors after scoring 11 touchdowns for Brighton during the Fall II season, but the now-senior took his game to another level Friday afternoon in a 36-6 victory over O’Bryant.

“It’s like thunder and lightning,” Abraham said. “Having two very strong backs just gives us the opportunity to just move the ball around and not have tendencies.”

Junior quarterback Sahmir Morales’s first pass of the afternoon was on target to Greene, who sprinted down the sideline for a 17 yard touchdown. Greene enjoyed the opportunity to show off his versatility.

“I get excited because everybody sees me as a speed back and just get the ball and go,” he said. “I like to show off my hands a little bit and just be able to do everything.”

After quickly stifling the Tigers’ opening drive, Brighton’s offense quickly drove into enemy territory before O’Bryant’s defense settled forced a third and long. The Bengals responded with a screen pass to Joseph, who followed his blockers into the end zone for the second score of the day.

The Tigers’ offense responded with a long drive that reached the visitors’ goal line, but with an impressive third-down tackle for loss by Joseph, and a fourth-down pass breakup, the Bengals held.

An O’Bryant turnover in its red zone helped Greene register his second rushing touchdown of the game, and he added a third on the Bengals’ first drive of the second half.

The Tigers’ lone score of the game came on fourth and goal when junior quarterback Omar Larrama found sophomore Patrick McMahon in the corner of the eend zone. Brighton immediately responded with a 82-yard touchdown run by senior Damian Blacknall, extending the team’s rushing totals to 336 yards.

O’Bryant is a young team with many players receiving major varsity minutes for the first time in their career.

“We’ll be all right,” O’Bryant coach Kevin Gadson said. “We’ve just got to keep working toward it. The coaches are going to work and teach because that’s what we are, teachers, and they’ve got to be students and learn and get better.”

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.