Kendall Freese lifts Brookline girls’ soccer to riveting season-opening win at Needham

“It was nerve-wracking . . . but exciting,” Brookline coach Rob Sprague said.

Senior Kendall Freese knocked in a loose ball and the 16th-ranked Warriors walked off the field with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over No. 19 Needham.

It took 74 minutes for the Brookline girls’ soccer team to finally break through in a scoreless game and net the go-ahead goal in Friday’s season-opening showdown at Needham Friday afternoon.

“Two really good teams, and a beautiful night for soccer.”

Only one shot reached the back of the net, but both sides had plenty of chances.

Sprague credited senior goalie Juliana Anastopoulos for holding off the Rockets and Caroline Hood, who he called the “best forward in the Bay State Conference.”

Advertisement

In the 84th minute, Brookline got its chance. Sophomore speedster Amara Ukomandu crossed a ball from the right side, and as it pinballed through traffic, Freese pounced for the winner.

“It just rattled around enough for her to poke it in,” Sprague said.

The Warriors feel inspired by the start and have some confidence to build on after beating a tough league foe. Sprague is proud of the energy his squad exuded from the opening kick. “They played really intense and worked really, really hard,” he said.

Arlington Catholic 4, Matignon 0 — Senior Adriana Zagami tallied a goal in each half for the visiting Cougars (1-0) in the Catholic Central win. Senior Emily Simmons and sophomore Kathleen Simmons also notched their first varsity goals.

Bishop Feehan 8, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Kileigh Gorman notched two goals and an assist, leading the Shamrocks (1-0) to a commanding nonleague win.

Cohasset 5, Carver 0 — Freshman Tess Barrett opened the scoring 45 seconds into the game with her first varsity goal before Gracyn Lord buried three goals for the visiting Skippers (1-0).

Advertisement

Foxborough 5, Walpole 2 — Senior Kailee McCabe netted three goals to propel the host Warriors (1-1) to the nonleague win.

Nauset 4, Barnstable 0 — Olivia Avellar scored a pair of goals for the visiting Warriors in the Cape & Islands Atlantic win.

Newburyport 5, Essex Tech 0 — Alexis Greenblott scored twice in the second half to help the host Clippers (2-0) pull away for the victory.

Ursuline 6, Latin Academy 0 — Sophomore Lily Gibbs netted three goals and an assist for the Bears in the nonleague win.

West Bridgewater 8, New Bedford 1 — Amanda Jacques netted three goals to propel the visiting Wildcats (1-0) to a nonleague victory.

Winchester 6, Watertown 0 — Juniors Ava Murphy and Ellie Wang scored two goals each in the Red & Black’s (1-0) season opening win.

Boys’ cross-country

Newton North 15, Braintree 50 — Juniors Ty Tubman and Alex Hrycyszyn and sophomore Gabe Grove all broke the 17-minute mark on the 3.1 mile course, leading the Tigers (1-0) to a season-opening win in the Bay State Conference meet.

Whitman-Hanson 26, Quincy/North Quincy 31 — Robert Cannon (17:08) and Hatim Bouktan (17:12) led all runners for Quincy/North Quincy, but the Panthers logged five of the next six finishers to win a close Patriot League meet. Senior captain Nathan Tassey (17:29) placed third for the Panthers.

Girls’ cross-country

Newton North 15, Braintree 50 — Senior Vivian Kane finished covered the 3.1-mile course in 19:48 to lead the Tigers (1-0) to the Bay State Conference meet.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson 25, Quincy/North Quincy 32 — Myah Kamperides (21:12) cruised to a first-place finish on her home course to lead the Panthers to victory in the Patriot League.

Field hockey

Barnstable 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Senior Reagan Hicks put three goals past the Trojans (0-2) to lift the host Red Hawks to 1-1 on the season.

Bishop Feehan 2, Seekonk 0 — Junior Mary Daley and sophomore Kay Murphy scored the goals to help the visiting Shamrocks (1-0-1) to the nonleague win.

Danvers 2, Swampscott 0 — Goals by Emma Wilochoski and Bobbi Serino powered the Falcon offense and Megan McGinnity posted the shutout in the Northeastern Conference victory.

Franklin 5, Canton 1 — Kendall Jones scored her first varsity goal with a score early in the first quarter and then followed that up with another tally in the second frame for the host Panthers (1-0) in the Hockomock win.

Gloucester 4, Saugus 0 — Ella Costa tallied two goals and Ari Scola and Emma Allen each added a score in the Northeastern Conference contest.

King Philip 2, Foxborough 0 — Sophomore forward Mara Boldy scored off a rebound and freshman left wing Makenzie McDevitt iced the game late in the second half to give the No. 20 Warriors (1-0) the Hockomock League win. The goals were the first varsity goals for Boldy and McDevitt. Junior goaltender Haley Bright made eight saves for her first career win.

Marshfield 1, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Erin Boyd potted the lone goal of the game to lead the visiting Rams to a Patriot League victory.

Advertisement

Milford 1, Sharon 0 — McKenna Smith scored the winner in the fourth quarter to propel the Scarlet Hawks to the Hockomock League win.

North Andover 2, Newburyport 1 — Shelby Nassar netted two goals and Jenna Bard made 11 saves to guide the host Scarlett Hawks to the season-opening nonleague win.

Weston 3, Dracut 0 — Juniors Ava Angelucci and Haven Trodden each scored a goal and an assist for the host Wildcats (1-0).

Boys’ golf

Oliver Ames 155, Sharon 158 — Jo Jo Gaultier (36), and David Rodgers (37) led the Tigers (3-0) to the Hockomock victory at Pine Oaks Golf Course in South Easton.

Boys’ soccer

Bishop Feehan 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Midfielder Joey Scott scored three goals for the Shamrocks (1-0) in the nonleague win.

Bourne 3, Upper Cape 2 — Junior midfielder Ben Hopwood notched a goal and an assist to put the Canalmen on top in their home opener.

Dedham 1, Medway 0 — A Gabe Oliveira goal with an assist from AJ Cucinotta propelled the visiting Marauders (2-0) to their second consecutive 1-0 win in the Tri-Valley.

Pentucket 9, Triton 0 — Arda Dalmau (3 goals), Max Markuns (2 goals, 1 assist), and Trevor Kamuda (2 goals) were among the multi-goal scorers for host Pentucket (1-0).

Plymouth North 3, Hanover 0 — Ben Young scored three goals with assists from Liam Hewins and Josh Murray to power the Eagles (2-0) to the Patriot League win.

Westport 7, Tri-County 0 — Antonio Dutra Africano and Hunter Brodeur both scored three goals and an assist to lead the Wildcats to a decisive season-opening win.

Advertisement

Girls’ volleyball

Archbishop Williams 3, Cathedral 0 — Junior Catherine Berlo notched 16 aces for the Bishops (2-1) in the Catholic Central League win.

Barnstable 3, Brockton 0 — Laura Cogswell’s 16 assists and seven aces paced the Red Hawks (1-1) in their straight-set victory.

Billerica 3, Masconomet 0 — Abby Downs paced the Indians (2-0) with 8 kills, 10 service points, and 4 aces, Stephanie Sardella chipped in 8 kills, and Paige Murphy had 4 blocks and 6 kills. Kailey Roche delivered 20 assists, 3 aces, and 6 service points.

Dartmouth 3, Old Rochester 0 — Juniors Lauren Augusto (21 assists) and Ava Crane (8 kills, 13 digs) along with senior captain Sorelle Lawton (8 kills, 13 service points, 7 digs) led the host Indians (2-0) to the win.

Franklin 3, Canton 0 — Kate Roberge contributed seven aces and five kills, and Cailyn Mackintosh added 20 assists, to lead the Panthers to a Hockomock League home win in their season opener.

King Philip 3, Foxborough 0 — The junior trio of Ahunna James (7 kills), Sami Shore (6 kills, 4 aces), and Emily Sawyer (5 kills) led the host Warriors (1-0) to the season-opening win. Senior Sophia Riedel also had seven aces in the Hockomock victory.

Colin Bannen, Adam Doucette, Ethan McDowell, and Steven Sousa also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.