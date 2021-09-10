Matt Festa, Duxbury don’t miss a beat as new era begins with rout of Bridgewater-Raynham

Matt Festa may be only a junior, but the second-year starter played like a seasoned veteran in a 42-0 demolition of Bridgewater-Raynham in Friday night’s nonleague season opener at East Bridgewater High School.

EAST BRIDGEWATER — As Duxbury turns over a new leaf with its football program, it turns to an old hand at quarterback.

Festa’s four-touchdown performance had his coach recalling the film Napoleon Dynamite.

“He’s like Uncle Rico Jr. out there. He’s a good football player,” said Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi, who won two games as interim coach during Fall II before being named head coach over the summer. “He’s a leader. He’s a tough kid. He’s smart. So we’re very happy and lucky to have him.”

While Festa might not be able to throw a ball a quarter-mile like Rico in 1982, he piled up 294 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing, dominating from the opening drive when he hit senior Brady Madigan on a 52-yard TD pass. Later in the first quarter he connected with Chris Walsh on a 19-yard score before hitting Madigan with a 15-yard TD pass in the third quarter, minutes after running for a 4-yard score.

“We probably have one of the most talented receiving corps around,” said Festa, who is committed to play baseball at Maryland. “Brady Madigan’s unbelievable. Bowman [Rhinesmith] is huge and a good target all around. Chris Walsh came out and I’d never seen anyone play that well in their first game in high school.”

The defense was equally dominant for Duxbury (1-0). Up until the clock switched to running time late in the third quarter, B-R (0-1) had just 17 rushing yards and 32 yards of total offense. The Trojans’ only first down in the first three quarters came on a penalty flag on a punt attempt.

“The defensive line, we put in a lot of work this year,” Landolfi said. “The kids are really buying into the system, so that’s helpful.”

For Duxbury, the game also marked a new era after the Fall II season was marred by the use of anti-Semitic play calls, resulting in the firing of longtime head coach Dave Maimaron.

“It’s just good to get out here and play football,” Landolfi said. “It’s fun to get back to some normalcy for everybody — the town, the kids, the coaches.”

For B-R, it was a disappointing debut for first-year coach Lou Pacheco (class of 1985), who replaced longtime coach Dan Buron following his retirement. With a sophomore at quarterback, Declan Byrne, the Trojans struggled to move the ball consistently, punting five times and turning the ball over twice in the first three quarters.

“I told my guys, six big plays against a team that’s that good? You get 42-0,” Pacheco said. “You can’t let up two big plays against a team that’s that good. I thought the kids played hard and I don’t think they got beat up at all.”